Newfoundland to escape Sam's full wrath, but will see swell, wind impacts

Hurricane Sam continues to track deeper into the North Atlantic, but it is losing its power as it does so. Once a potent Category 4 storm, it is now down to a Category 2 as of Sunday morning, with further weakening expected in the days ahead. In fact, it is anticipated to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Monday. On its current trajectory, Sam will move over the far North Atlantic, but staying well southeast and east of Newfoundland. However, it doesn't mean Newfoundland will get off impact-free, as there will be.some blustery winds, showers and hazardous swells from it.

Sunday morning's update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) found Hurricane Sam about 1,070 km south-southwest of Cape Race, N.L., trekking northeast at around 28 km/h. It has lost quite a bit of its strength and now is down to a Category 2 storm, with maxmimum sustained winds near 165 km/h with higher gusts.

"Further weakening is forecast during the next few days...," the NHC says.

On the forecast track, Sam will move over the far North Atlantic, well to southeast and east of Newfoundland.

Though now far distant from the Caribbean, swells generated by Sam will impact the northern Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the eastern United States and Atlantic Canada for the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. Hurricane season traditionally runs from the beginning of June through the end of November.

SAM TO VEER WELL EAST OF NEWFOUNDLAND, BUT WITH DANGEROUS SEAS STILL EXPECTED

Despite Sam's expected track to stay well away from Newfoundland, it is likely to have some Canadian impacts, but nowhere near the recent damage it incurred from Hurricane Larry.

Hurricane Sam continues to weaken and is expected transition into a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Monday.

"Hurricane Sam will track well east of Newfoundland, but close enough to bring showers, wind gusts of 60-80 km/h, and very dangerous seas to the eastern coastline of Newfoundland," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

The winds will pick up Monday afternoon, with the stronger gusts expected in Tuesday afternoon, then subsiding through the evening hours.

Sam isn’t the only storm in the Atlantic anymore, either.

Tropical Storm Victor formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. Victor is rather disorganized and the system should gradually weaken starting Sunday night and persist for the next few days. Now a tropical depression, it remains far from land and will become a remnant low during the weakening period, then dissipating by Tuesday.

Following Victor’s formation, there’s just one name left on this year’s list of Atlantic storm names. The next and final name on the list is Wanda.

Once we exhaust this year’s official list of names, all subsequent storms will be named using an alternate list, beginning with Adria. This will be the third year since 2005 where such an overflow will occur, and the second in a row.

With its 20 named storms, this year is tied for third place (with 1933, in the pre-satellite era) for most active hurricane season on record, with two months left to go. The year 2020, with its 30 named storms, remains in the top spot.

According to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, Sam has maintained its major (Category 3 or higher) hurricane status for seven days in a row. Only six Atlantic hurricanes in the satellite era -- from 1966 onwards -- have held major hurricane strength for longer consecutive spans.

"Unfortunately, we have not reached the end of the tropical season - it looks like our hyperactive hurricane season will continue well into the second half of October," Gillham says.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Atlantic hurricane season.