The SAM lyophilized injectable market is expected to grow from US$ 138.84 million in 2022 to US$ 181.45 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028

Expansion of Pipeline of Lyophilized Injectable Drugs. The continuous research on developing drugs to treat chronic diseases has driven the development of lyophilized injectable drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.

Product innovation and strategic activities by critical key players provide opportunities to penetrate a new therapeutic area/market.



About 2,400 injectable products are present in the development pipeline.Drug developers are increasingly interested in lyophilization technique as it can extend the shelf life of small and large molecule drugs.



The prevalence of formulation stability challenges for complex APIs and biologics resulted in more pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers turning to lyophilization. The use of lyophilization for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product manufacturing has grown around 13.5% per year over the last five years. Because liquids are the preferred formulation for commercial-scale production of many parenteral products, lyophilization is increasingly essential in bringing liquid products to market. Lyophilization is significant for two reasons increasing numbers of new drug applications and decreasing review times for new drug approvals. More than 3,000 drug candidates are in the pipeline in therapeutic areas where parenteral delivery dominates. Of these 3,000 products, about 2,250 are in pre-clinical development/ Phase I. The remaining candidates, around 750 are in Phase II and Phase III. And this pipeline of lyophilized products will only add to the established list of lyophilized drugs in the upcoming period. Thus, it is expected to augment the lyophilized injectable market.

The SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. Brazil dominated the market in 2022. 70% of the pharmaceutical business in Brazil is dependent on imports of pharmaceutical products. For instance, in 2019, medicines worth US$ 7 billion were imported, among which biological medicines were worth US$ 2 billion, i.e., 30% of the total import. However, the COVID-19 pandemic offered vital growth opportunities for the domestic production of medicines in Brazil and various countries worldwide. Associations in Brazil, such as the Brazilian Association of Generic Medicines Industries (PróGenlicos) and FarmaBrasil Group (GFB), state that the country can produce nearly 75% of the total demand for medicines in the country. Therefore, it is expected to increase the demand for lyophilized injectables in the country. Also, in 2019, the country imported a significant number of biological products or immunotherapeutic drugs worth US$ 1 billion. Therefore, it is expected that investing a huge amount in importing pharmaceutical products. The country can invest in the domestic production of medicines and will only incur in importing lyophilized injectables. In addition, the companies operating in the country that are associated with FarmaBrasil Group have commitments, through the Partnerships for Productive Development (PDPs), to produce medicines domestically, including bevacizumab, palivizumab, infliximab, betainterferone 1A, and insulin. Thus, such strategic moves for domestic production will enhance the demand for lyophilized injectables and eventually lead to market growth in the following years.

The SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented based on type of packaging, type of delivery, indication, end user, and country.

Based on type of packaging, the SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented into single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging.The single-use vials segment held the largest market share in 2022.



In terms of type of delivery, the SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented into prefilled diluent syringes, single-step devices, proprietary reconstitution devices, and multi-step devices. The prefilled diluent syringes segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on indication, the SAM lyophilized injectable market is categorized into metabolic and oncology conditions, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others.The metabolic and oncology conditions segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on end user, the SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on country, the SAM lyophilized injectable market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. Brazil dominated the market in 2022.

Aristopharma Ltd.; Baxter; Credence MedSystems, Inc.; Jubilant HollisterStier (Jubilant Pharma Limited); Nipro; Recipharm AB; S.G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd.; and Vetter Pharma are among the leading companies operating in the SAM lyophilized injectable market.

