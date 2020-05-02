Sam Lloyd, 'Scrubs' and 'Cougar Town' actor, dies at 56

Sam Lloyd, best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has passed away at age 56. In January 2019, the veteran actor was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, just weeks after welcoming his first child.

Scrubs star Zach Braff remembers Lloyd as "one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with."

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Sam Lloyd’s band “The Blanks” singing: Somewhere Over the Rainbow https://t.co/OPsLFGr7BG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Bill Lawrence, who created the medical comedy, called Lloyd "truly such a kind, sweet guy." Lloyd reprised the role of Ted Buckland for Lawrence's show Cougar Town.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Lloyd's diagnosis was revealed last year when Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife, Jill, launched a GoFundMe campaign for the actor and his family. They revealed Lloyd started to experience headaches and initially attributed it to his new sleepless lifestyle as a dad. He went to the doctor after the headaches became stronger.

"The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan. The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain," the Hoberts wrote. "Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw."

Lloyd appeared in dozens of TV shows including Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Shameless, Spin City and Seinfeld. He appeared in the films Galaxy Quest and Flubber and was also a musician.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Vanessa and their baby boy Weston.

