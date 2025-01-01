Sam Konstas’ stunning Australia debut not his ‘blueprint’ for Test series decider

Sam Konstas will play in his home state when Australia face India in the New Year’s Test at the SCG after making a stunning debut. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The impact of young opener Sam Konstas on the Boxing Day Test surprised fans as much as the India bowlers, and Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey says even he underestimated how much of a difference the 19-year-old would make.

Australia trained today in Sydney ahead of Friday’s fifth and final Test against India at the SCG. The home side needs only a draw to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a dramatic victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, aided by Konstas.

The debutant lay Australia’s platform for the Test with a quick 60 in the first innings that saw off striker bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and the New South Welshman was in the thick of the action fielding at short leg as the home side wrapped up a memorable victory in the last hour on day five.

Related: Boxing Day Test for the ages is the cricketing dream Australia needs | Jack Snape

Carey said he felt like one of the 90,000 spectators who witnessed Konstas’ first Test innings, which included multiple ramp shots, several near misses and aggressive stroke play.

“At times, I couldn’t watch it, at times I was cheering, but just the energy he bought it was something different, I probably wasn’t expecting that amount of difference,” Carey said. “He plays a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.”

Konstas was less fortunate in the second innings, when he was bowled by Bumrah through the gap between bat and pad. Carey suggested the youngster – 11 years younger than anyone else in the team – won’t come out swinging in every innings.

“I don’t think that’s the blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early, get a bit of momentum for us, which I guess the opening partnership [of Usman Khawaja and the now-dropped Nathan McSweeney] was probably just lacking that intensity.”

Konstas made the most of the experience in the field, interacting with the crowd or seeking to distract the Indian batters when at short leg.

“He was chirpy,” Carey said. “He’s 19, he loves his cricket, he just brings a different energy that I think this team hasn’t really seen for a little while.”

India need to win the final Test match in order to retain the trophy they have held since 2017, and give the tourists a chance to reach the World Test Championship final later this year.

Related: Mitch Marsh’s form – not fitness – the main concern with Test spot on the line

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was thought to be in some doubt after suffering pain in his ribs during the fourth Test, but Carey said he would play in Sydney.

“He’ll push through,” he said. “I’ve played with Starcy for a long time now and he’s one of the toughest cricketers I’ve played with, so he’ll grimace, he’ll grab his ribs no doubt at times, but he’ll be ready for the for the contest.”

Although there has been speculation Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster could replace the out-of-form Mitch Marsh, Carey backed the incumbent to follow the lead of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith who have rediscovered form this series.

“Whenever we’ve put someone in the spotlight, the true Aussie way is to show them how good they are, so I think it’s Mitch’s time,” Carey said.