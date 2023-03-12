Sam Kerr’s moment of magic sees Chelsea beat Manchester United to go top of the WSL

(The FA via Getty Images)

An outstanding goal from Sam Kerr gave Chelsea a big 1-0 win over their WSL title rivals Manchester United.

Kerr latched on to a pinpoint ball over the top from Lauren James, brought the ball down on her chest and then lifted it expertly over United goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the corner.

It was a world-class finish that moved Chelsea above United and back to the top of the table.

“I say it every week, she is an amazing player,” said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

“It was a tremendous team performance from everyone. The players stepped up and we thoroughly deserved to win.”

Chelsea are now three points above both Manchester clubs, who are level on points in second place with seven games remaining.

City scored an 89th-minute winner to beat Brighton 2-1.

Arsenal are nine points behind Chelsea with two games in hand. They host Reading in the late game on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the WSL on Sunday, Tottenham lost 2-1 at Liverpool and West Ham were beaten 2-1 a home by Aston Villa.