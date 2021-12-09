Sam Kerr knocks pitch invader to ground during Champions League match

Australia captain sends man sprawling at Kingsmeadow

Chelsea striker booked for incident in game against Juventus





Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was booked after barging into a pitch invader and knocking him to the ground during the Blues’ Champions League clash with Juventus at Kingsmeadow.

In the closing stages of the group stage game, the man entered the field and briefly held up play before he was sent sprawling as the Australia captain dropped her shoulder and ran into him.

The boos that had greeted the invader instantly turned to cheers for Kerr, before the man took to his feet and made his way from the pitch with stewards in pursuit, to applause from the stands.

The referee took a dim view of Kerr’s actions though, and produced a yellow card for the Matildas star.

The man had wanted to take a selfie with Chelsea’s captain, Magda Eriksson, but the incident left Blues coach Emma Hayes somewhat bemused.

“I don’t know why he didn’t wait to the end, he could have got a picture then,” Hayes said. “In all seriousness, we’ve got to think about player welfare and safety.”

It was hard to think of a way Sam Kerr could finish this week that would endear her to Australian fans even more, beyond what she’s achieved on the field.



This was the only way. https://t.co/Ydbsa5hqH3 — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) December 8, 2021

It capped a frustrating night for Chelsea, who failed to score for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw.

Kerr’s intervention invoked memories of Andrew Symonds, the Australian cricketer, who spectacularly took out a streaker at the Gabba during an ODI against India in 2008.

In the 1982 Ashes Test in Perth the Australian bowler Terry Alderman dislocated his shoulder after tackling one of a group of spectators who came onto the field.