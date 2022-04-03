Sam Kerr and Beth England double up to keep Chelsea on course for a title hat-trick

Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the gam - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Attempting an April Fool’s Day wind-up on Friday, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes had posted on Twitter that this match was postponed. By the time Beth England tucked in Chelsea’s fifth goal at Kingsmeadow from the penalty spot on Sunday night, Reading’s fans were probably wishing that Hayes hadn’t been joking.

Chelsea certainly weren’t messing around on the pitch as they eventually coasted to their fifth straight league victory, and moved immediately back to the top of the table a few hours after their rivals Arsenal had won at Leicester to sit temporarily at the summit, ensuring that Hayes’ team kept the destiny of the title firmly in their own hands. If they win their four remaining Women’s Super League games - against Tottenham twice, away at Birmingham City and at home against Manchester United - then they will win a third consecutive WSL crown regardless of Arsenal’s remaining results.

And this victory will have felt like a significant one for Chelsea, coming against Kelly Chambers’ Reading, the last side to beat them in the WSL, who had stunned the defending champions with a defensive rearguard in a 1-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture. For the first 39 minutes on Sunday, the battling Berkshire side threatened to frustrate Hayes’ team again, but eventually the hosts’ pressure told as Canada’s Jessie Fleming chested the ball down in the area and opened the scoring.

The home side’s strike duo of Beth England and Sam Kerr both scored twice in the second half as Chelsea’s class showed. England was in superb form, showing why she has earned a recall to the national team squad, volleying in expertly from Guro Reiten’s cross to make it 2-0, before confidently firing a stoppage-time penalty into the roof of the net to cap off the victory. That spot-kick had been quite generously but deservedly given to her to take, despite Australia’s Kerr being on a hat-trick. Unselfish Kerr had netted the home side’s third and fourth of the afternoon, firstly slotting in after Reiten’s high pressing had won the ball back on the edge of the box, and then tapping in with another cool finish.

"For Sam to do that [give the penalty to England] for Beth is a real testament to the class and the quality that she has as a human being, but equally, Beth deserves that, because Beth was tireless in what she did for the team, she was superb," said a delighted Hayes afterwards. "Her [England's] work in this half of the season has been outstanding. It’s important to remember, when you perhaps don’t get the playing time you want, we have a squad of this size for a reason, because you need it. Beth has done a great job of playing her part, and in this half of the season she’s improving and contributing on a much bigger level, I’m really proud of her approach, she’s getting the rewards for all that hard work."

Kerr, the division’s top scorer this term, moved onto 16 goals from her 16 league appearances this term, and the form of both Kerr and England has minimised the impact of the absence of injured duo Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby for Chelsea. They were also without midfielder Ji So-yun (Covid-19) and young forward Lauren James, who had a sore groin and was rested as a precaution, and Hayes added: "The team are showing adaptability and resilience and they’ve been unbelievable again."

For Reading, the defeat extended their winless run in the WSL to seven matches and they remain eighth in the table, but just a point off the top six. Chambers described their second-half display as "unacceptable", adding: "When they scored their second, our heads dropped. We played backwards into pressure, we played sideways into pressure, so it was down to our own doing."

Match details and ratings

Chelsea (3-5-2) Musovic 7; Bright 6, Nouwen 7 (Mjelde 6, 78), Eriksson 6; Carter 7 (Charles 7, 78), Fleming 7 (Abdullina 6, 81), Ingle 7, Cuthbert 7 (Spence 6, 82), Reiten 7 (Andersson 6, 79); Kerr 8, England 7.

Subs not used Berger (gk), Thompson.

Reading (5-4-1) Moloney 5; Bryson 5, Harding 6 (Primmer 6, 79), Evans 6, Cooper 6, Woodham 5; Rowe 6, Eikeland 6, Peplow 6, Rose 7; Harries 5 (Troelsgaard 6, 57).

Subs not used Stewart (gk), Roberts, Dowie.

Referee Emily Heaslip (Bury St Edmunds).