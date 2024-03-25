Sam Johnstone gives Southgate another injury headache before Euro 2024

Sam Johnstone training with England at St George's Park last week. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone faces a race against time to play again this season after injuring an elbow on England duty, placing the goalkeeper’s hopes of going to Euro 2024 in serious doubt.

Johnstone was one of three players to leave the England camp on Sunday, with Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire also pulling out of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium.

Gareth Southgate is dealing with the worst injury crisis of his time in charge of the team. England were not at full strength for their defeat by Brazil last Saturday. Walker then went off with a muscle problem and has returned to Manchester City for treatment. The severity and nature of Maguire’s injury has not been confirmed.

There had been hope that Johnstone’s issue was not serious but tests have revealed he could face a lengthy absence. The 31-year-old, a regular presence in recent England squads, will see a specialist to determine the extent of the problem.

Johnstone has been competing for with Dean Henderson for the No 1 shirt at Palace and has provided cover for Jordan Pickford at international level.

England called up Burnley’s James Trafford from the under-21s after Johnstone’s withdrawal. The Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is injured. Aaron Ramsdale, who is not the first choice at Arsenal, is likely to step up if Pickford is unavailable.