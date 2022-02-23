Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdrew Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has withdrawn her divorce complaint against the country singer, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents, Fowler, 33, withdrew the complaint just hours after filing in Tennessee on Friday. She requested that the petition be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice" — meaning she can file for divorce again in the future.

Fowler's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She initially filed for divorce on Feb. 18, alleging that Hunt cheated on her.

Fowler claimed the "Take Your Time" singer, 37, was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" in Tennessee court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Getty

RELATED: Sam Hunt Doesn't Like Writing Songs About People He's 'Directly Involved With'

"[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted," the documents state.

Though the couple — who married in April 2017 — had not publicly announced that they were expecting, the documents reveal that Fowler is pregnant and due in May.

At the time of the filing, she asked for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be "awarded their respective separate property."

RELATED: Sam Hunt Reveals He Flew to Hawaii 7 Times to Win Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Back After They Split

Hunt shared in July that he and Fowler wanted to become parents "sooner than later."

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show, the "Hard to Forget" singer said that he and Fowler were getting serious about welcoming children into their family.

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce from Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen More Than 3 Years After Split

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

The pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in April.

To commemorate their special day, the "House Party" singer posted a throwback photo of Fowler — who inspired much of Hunt's debut album, Montevallo — giving him a kiss from the inside of a car in honor of their marriage milestone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"How it started," he wrote in the caption, before sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple smiling backstage. "How its going."

"Happy Anniversary!" Hunt added.

The pair were engaged in January 2017 and wed in an intimate Georgia ceremony just months later. They have been together off and on for 14 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • RCMP say N.S. residents possible victims of Alberta man in sex assault investigation

    HALIFAX — Police are asking Nova Scotia residents to come forward if they think they have been victims of a 44-year-old man at the centre of a sexual assault investigation in Alberta. The Mounties say Christopher Brian Godfrey, a resident of Bonnyville, Alta., lived in southwestern Nova Scotia from 2008 until 2011. Cpl. Shawn Morgan, a spokesman for the RCMP in eastern Alberta, says Godfrey is expected in court Tuesday to face charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment, fraud and extortion.

  • Christina Haack Shares Sweet Family Photo After 'Fun Day' with Fiancé Josh Hall and Her Kids

    Christina Haack spent the weekend out with fiancé Josh Hall and her kids — daughter Taylor 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2

  • Mom of man shot dead by police at Winter Park wedding says whoever called 911 'mistook the situation'

    Mom of man shot dead by police at Winter Park wedding says whoever called 911 'mistook the situation'

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan said she was denied 'basic human needs' like a phone and daylight in prison

    Texas realtor Jenna Ryan served a 60-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to parading on Capitol grounds.

  • Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce citing 'inappropriate marital conduct' and 'adultery'

    Hannah Lee Fowler, the wife of country singer Sam Hunt, has filed for divorce just months before she's due to give birth to the couple's first child, alleging that the star cheated on her, People confirms.

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes