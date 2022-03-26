Sam Hunt Reveals Sex of Baby He's Expecting with Estranged Wife: 'Year Revolves Around That Big News'

Sam Hunt attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sam Morris/Getty

Sam Hunt is going to be a girl dad!

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," the 37-year-old country star revealed while serving as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA this week.

He added that the baby, his and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler's first child, is due "in about 8 weeks."

"I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life," Hunt said.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Getty Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

RELATED: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Highs and Lows

When longtime host Lon Helton asked Hunt if he's sought advice from anyone about being a dad, Hunt said he and singer and songwriter Russell Dickerson, who welcomed a son in September 2020, recently discussed "fatherhood."

"I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain. Over the last 4-5 years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it."

As for a baby name, Hunt said he and Lee Fowler haven't settled on one yet, adding that he's waiting until their baby girl makes her anticipated arrival.

RELATED: Sam Hunt Doesn't Like Writing Songs About People He's 'Directly Involved With'

"We're thinking about it," he said. "I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

Hunt and Fowler had not publicly announced they were expecting, however, it was revealed when Fowler filed for divorce last month. The documents said that Fowler is pregnant and due to give birth in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky

Fowler is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be "awarded their respective separate property."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer and Fowler dated on and off for many years before they reconciled in 2016 and were married a year later.

She served as inspiration for much of Hunt's debut album Montevallo, which he named after her Alabama hometown.