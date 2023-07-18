Sam Hunt 'Didn’t Realize How Much Growing I Needed to Do’ Until He Became a Dad: 'I Leveled Up'

"There’s a skin that I needed to shed and I did when I had my child," Hunt said of welcoming daughter Lucy Louise

Sam Hunt didn’t realize how much growing he needed to do until he had his daughter Lucy Louise.

In an interview with ET Canada published Monday, the country singer, 38, opened up about touring with his pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler, and their 12-month-old, and how becoming a father has put things in perspective for him.

“Getting thrown into a unique reality at the age of 28 or so, it grew me up in a lot of ways and I think it stunted my growth in a lot of ways,” Hunt said of his budding music career at the time.

“There were years where maybe I didn't realize how much growing up I had needed to do. And having a child forces you to do that,” he explained.

“It shifts something in your nervous system. There’s a skin that I needed to shed and I did when I had my child," continued Hunt. "...There's no looking back at that point.”

“It woke me up out of this sort of, I wouldn't say I was sleepwalking, but I had definitely gotten into a routine after years of doing the same thing over and over," the "Make You Miss Me" singer said.

“I was just at a place in my life where I really needed that and I'm grateful for it,” Hunt shared. “I feel like I leveled up in a lot of ways and now I can see, I've got a long way to go in general now but I feel up for the challenge.”

He explained, “There's a lot more purpose and meaning attached to the things that you are doing. Any success you have when you have a family to come on to, so it's been big for me.”

When asked what it’s like to see his daughter watch him onstage, the musician said, “It’s like a mirror in some ways. All this self-awareness comes over me and I want to make sure I'm carrying myself in a way that is responsible. I have so much more perspective on myself.”

He added that it’s “powerful to see yourself through your child’s eyes.”

Hunt echoed his previous sentiments when he appeared on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast in September: "[Fatherhood] has given me such a sense of purpose — at home and out on the road. A new appreciation for life in general. I think I leveled up overnight, evolved 10 or 20 years overnight."



In April, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE that Hunt was expecting his second baby with his wife. Hunt announced the exciting news at his Las Vegas concert at the Resorts World Theatre on April 21, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an eyewitness.

The Cedartown, Georgia native revealed the arrival of Lucy Louise in May 2022 during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

The couple's happy news came weeks after a judge signed off on Fowler's request to call off her divorce from Hunt, which she initially filed in February. Fowler withdrew her initial complaint hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. A judge approved the request in April, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believed "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

"They are doing their best every day," a source told PEOPLE previously of the pair, who quietly married in April 2017 after years of dating on and off.

"Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter," the source added. "He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."



