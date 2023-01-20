Sam Hubbard Foundation receives over $25,000 in donations after DL's historic touchdown

Sam Hubbard fans supported his charity in droves this week following the defensive end's 98-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

After Hubbard's historic play helped the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday's wild-card round game, fans showed their appreciation by donating in increments of $98 or $9.80, a nod to his 98-yard dash, to the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

The foundation received 608 donations between Sunday night and Wednesday morning, collecting a total of $25,165, according to Kathrine Nero, director of media at Game Day Communications.

🚨 We've surpassed our initial $20,000 match goal with our partners at SugarCreek and Warm Construction 🚨 @ProLinkStaffing will be matching the next $10,000 in donations 🤯 🐅



Help us hit our new goal of $30,000 ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/6VkYPBPxsC https://t.co/xWm988ljbw — The Sam Hubbard Foundation (@sh94foundation) January 18, 2023

Hubbard, a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee, launched his foundation in 2021 to help fight food insecurity in Greater Cincinnati. In October, he started Hubbard's Cupboards to provide students with back-to-school needs and healthy snacks.

The Bengals travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sam Hubbard Foundation receives over $25K after historic playoff TD