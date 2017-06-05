Sam Houston holds off Texas Tech 9-8, forces deciding game

Sam Houston State's Taylor Beene (17) tags out Texas Tech's Orlando Garcia (2) as he slides into third during an NCAA college baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Clayton Harp drove in four runs, Taylor Beene had a pair of run-scoring groundouts and Sam Houston State held on to beat Texas Tech 9-8 on Sunday night, forcing a deciding game in the Lubbock Regional.

The teams will play for the regional title Monday after the Bearkats (43-21) won twice Sunday, starting with a 9-3 victory that eliminated Arizona. The Red Raiders (45-16), seeded fifth nationally, will host a super regional if they win.

Harp's two-run double gave the Bearkats a 9-4 lead in the eighth before Texas Tech answered with Josh Jung's two-run homer in the eighth and Brian Klein's two-run single in the ninth. But Sam Houston closer Nick Mikolajchak got Grant Little on a game-ending popup with the potential tying run at third base for his 12th save.

Bryce Johnson had a pair of RBI singles for the Bearkats. Jung and Klein each had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders.

Sam Houston reliever Riley Cooper (3-3) gave up three hits and a run in 3 2/3 innings. Texas Tech starter Ryan Shetter (4-1) allowed five runs - three earned - in 3 1/3 innings.