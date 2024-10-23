Sam Houston becomes bowl eligible in its first season following a 2-year transition to the FBS

MIAMI (AP) — Jase Bauer threw for 76 yards and rushed for 72 more in his first career start for Sam Houston, and the Bearkats held off Florida International 10-7 on Tuesday night to become bowl eligible in their first season following a two-year transition to the FBS.

Sam Houston (6-2, 3-1 Conference USA) become the fourth consecutive program to make the transition up and become bowl eligible within the first two seasons of being in the FBS, joining Jacksonville State (2023), James Madison (2023) and Liberty (2018).

Sam Houston opened the scoring with 6:38 left in the third quarter when DJ McKinney scored from 1-yard out. The 3-yard drive was set up by Jaylon Jimmerson’s blocked punt and return. FIU answered with a 12-play, 65-yard drive ending in Chayden Peery’s 25-yard scoring pass to Eric Rivers to tie it at 7-all.

Christian Pavon made a 20-yard field goal with 1:57 left in the fourth to put Sam Houston ahead after a 12-play, 79-yard drive chewed up just over six minutes.

FIU started its final drive at its 37-yard line, but the Panthers were undone by three holding penalties.

FIU (2-6, 1-3) was held to just 199 total yards.

Sam Houston missed a field goal on its opening two possessions of the game. Kavian Gaither intercepted the first pass of the game, but Sam Houston could not take advantage of the short field as Pavon's 41-yard field-goal attempt hit the right upright. The Bearkats stopped FIU on its next drive at midfield when Chris Murray sacked Keyone Jenkins on fourth down, but Pavon missed a 49-yarder.

It was the second scoreless first half in a FBS game this season, joining Nebraska vs. Purdue on Sept. 28.

Peery, a fourth-string QB, came on with 1:42 left in the first half and completed his first pass in a FIU uniform. He finished 7 of 12 for 58 yards.

