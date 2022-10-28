Sam Hartman is nation’s most overlooked quarterback — and perhaps its most resilient

Andrew Carter
·14 min read

A recent moment, among many, that provided Sam Hartman with a small dose of perspective came earlier this month, during Wake Forest’s week without a game. In a practice, Hartman attempted to hurdle a teammate and absorbed a discomforting blow to his shoulder. It wasn’t anything serious, though the pain still resonated hours after it happened.

For a little while Hartman, Wake Forest’s fifth-year quarterback, hurt. Yet it was a joyful kind of hurt, one that brought a sense of gratitude. After everything he’d experienced, including the most recent trauma of a blood clot that jeopardized his season before it began, he was thankful to have the chance to play at all, pain or no pain. He knew everything could’ve easily been much different.

“It’s still kind of that thing of like, well, I’d rather be doing this than stabbing myself in the stomach with a blood thinner twice a week,” Hartman, 23, said recently on a picturesque Tuesday, with the oranges and yellows just beginning to turn Wake Forest’s campus into a fall painting. He thought about his journey to this point — disappointments on the field, the personal tragedy off of it.

“From my freshman year of high school to now, there’s been different things that have happened and you kind of think it might be over,” Hartman said of the near-constant adversity that has served to shape him. “And then you turn the corner and somebody sucker punches you. But it’s definitely something that’s just re-amped that notion of, ‘Enjoy the process.’ Love the time with your teammates and kind of give everything that you’ve got every single time you can.”

The latest sucker punch, as Hartman put it, arrived not long after Wake Forest began preseason practice. Hartman experienced a concerning sensation in one of his arms — he and the university have kept private which arm — that caused him to seek medical attention. An evaluation on Aug. 9 revealed a blood clot in the subclavian vein, one of the body’s most critical veins.

The condition, known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, required immediate attention. Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, the dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, led Hartman’s medical team. Doctors first removed the clot, Freischlag said in a statement, then performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein.

Hartman entered into an extended period of uncertainty. His season, which was to begin with such anticipation and hope after he broke through in 2021 to become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country, suddenly was in doubt. He took blood thinners. He attempted to rehabilitate his arm. He waited. He wondered.

“It’d be one thing if it was the first time that something crazy has happened in your life,” he said.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman celebrates after their win against North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman celebrates after their win against North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Added perspective

For a long time Hartman had come to play for something larger than himself. He’d come to play for a school and a college football program that he hadn’t known all that much about when he’d arrived in Winston-Salem in 2018; a place that he wasn’t so sure about, at first, but one he’d come to embrace. Most of all he’d come to play for the memory of Demitri Allison, who he considered a brother. Allison jumped to his death when Hartman was 15. A close childhood friend of Hartman and his brother, Allison had moved in with the Hartmans and become part of the family.

Days after Allison died in 2015, Hartman played in a high school state championship football game. The sport had become a way, perhaps the way, for Hartman to honor Allison, and before every game Hartman put a marker to his wristband and wrote Allison’s initials. Now the blood clot had placed Hartman’s football future in doubt. For weeks, he took blood thinners and tried to avoid thoughts of worst-case scenarios.

At last, good news arrived on Sept. 2. An ultrasound revealed the best-case scenario.

“The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great,” Freischlag said.

She cleared Hartman to return. He stepped back onto the field, after only missing the Demon Deacons’ season-opening victory against VMI, with more perspective than he ever had.

“That there was a possibility that I would never get to do that again, and I would not be able to experience the moments with my teammates, with the fans, with my coaches — it really made me appreciate things more,” Hartman said, a little more than a month after his return. It was as if he hadn’t missed a beat. Already he was back to his usual self, which is to say that once again he was excelling in the shadows. For Hartman, that has become perhaps the most normal thing of all.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) and wide receiver Jarrett Brown (32) celebrate after Wake Forest’s 45-42 victory over N.C. State at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) and wide receiver Jarrett Brown (32) celebrate after Wake Forest’s 45-42 victory over N.C. State at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, November 13, 2021.

‘He doesn’t get the credit he deserves’

A year ago, in the midst of leading Wake Forest to its best season since 2006, Hartman became a breakout star, albeit one that doesn’t receive the sort of adulation reserved for others. Indeed, Hartman received national attention when ESPN’s “College GameDay” featured his personal story, and his relationship with Allison, in an emotional segment; and Hartman’s on-field performance commanded praise, too. Still, it is as though he has had to constantly prove himself, over and over.

After throwing for more than 4,200 yards and 39 touchdowns a season ago, Hartman received second-team All-ACC honors. The first-team quarterback, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, received an invitation to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist in his final college season. Entering this season, Hartman was not anointed to be Pickett’s successor as the ACC’s best quarterback. That distinction went to N.C. State’s Devin Leary, who was the league’s preseason player of the year.

It was as if Hartman somehow became worse, Dave Clawson, the Wake Forest head coach, said over the summer with more than a hint of sarcasm. More recently, after Wake’s victory against Boston College on Oct. 22, Clawson vented again. He was done, apparently, concealing his frustration with what has perceived as a lack of respect for Hartman, who has continued to excel at a level almost as high as any quarterback in the country.

A little more than halfway through the season, North Carolina freshman Drake Maye has started to generate some Heisman buzz. Hartman, who has been a college quarterback since 2018, and whose numbers this season are comparable to Maye’s despite playing in one fewer game, has not.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” Clawson recently told reporters, adding that the preseason slights of Hartman — that “he went into the season by some people as the fifth-best quarterback in the ACC” — was “so disrespectful to what he’s done and what he’s accomplished.”

“There’s not another quarterback in the country I’d rather have,” Clawson said. “And the beauty of Sam is he doesn’t care. He just wants to win. I think it bothers me more than it bothers him.”

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

What Clawson saw in Hartman

If anything, Hartman is used to it by now. Even in his younger years, those in which most future Division I college athletes are dominating local competition, Hartman fought for recognition. He grew up in Charlotte, and in the shadow of another area Sam — Howell, who went onto an acclaimed three seasons as North Carolina’s quarterback before being selected last spring in the NFL draft — who generated the sort of college interest about which Hartman dreamed.

Hartman ran in the same Charlotte-area circles, too, as the Maye brothers, including Luke, the former UNC basketball standout and Drake, the Tar Heels’ current football sensation. Their father, Mark Maye, himself a former UNC quarterback, coached Hartman’s Pop-Warner football team. While Howell and the Maye brothers received no shortage of attention from swooning college coaches, Hartman fought for a chance and held out hope one would eventually come.

He received his first scholarship offer from Elon, where Allison played football, and where Hartman had become a regular visitor. Then came an offer from Charlotte, which back then was in the early days of attempting to build a program from scratch. All these years later, Hartman doesn’t necessarily think it was a matter of what other schools missed as much as it is what Clawson and Wake Forest saw in him.

Hartman then wasn’t about “chasing offers,” as he put it — “like how many pictures can I take and how many college jerseys and really how many offers I can collect and kind of post on my social media.” He knew he needed to get bigger, for one. He knew he needed to prove he could play in the ACC. He knew he needed a chance, somebody to believe in him, and in time that someone became Clawson, who needed a quarterback of the future. They filled each other’s needs, perhaps without knowing it at the time.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say Wake Forest was my dream and I’ve always wanted to bleed black and gold,” said Hartman, who at 10 years old became a Michigan fan when he attended a game there, entranced by the team entering a field surrounded by 100,000 people. When Wake offered him and he committed, “I had no idea what was going on here.”

He knew his dad, a surgeon, had gone to medical school there. He knew it was close to home.

But, Hartman said, “I didn’t know what the offensive style was. I couldn’t tell you if there were quarterbacks that I was going to have to compete against. You name anything that you probably should have looked at, other than it was a really good school, which everyone kind of knows, I was like — yeah. Like, I’m going to play in the ACC.”

And then he won the starting job his freshman year, way back in 2018.

‘I didn’t know what it took’

That was back when he thought things might be easy, at least the football part of his life. He could envision it all then: start for three years in college. Go off to the NFL. Keep proving the doubters wrong. Just watch. He’ll show you.

“I thought I knew what it took,” Hartman said recently, before detailing the years of introspection that has led him to a different conclusion: “I didn’t know what it took.”

He had just finished a midday workout session and now sat in a room on the second floor of Wake’s Manchester Athletic Center, where the football offices used to be. All around, the sights inspired “a lot of flashbacks,” Hartman said: the moment when Clawson offered him a scholarship, the times he spent limping around the building following his leg injury in 2018, the “long, somber walks” in here for film study to “see how bad I played in my freshman year.”

Once, in 2019, Hartman and Clawson walked across campus from this building to Reynolda Village, where they shared a conversation over lunch that Hartman can still recite. At the time, Hartman was “feeling sorry for myself,” he said, and “moping around the whole facility” after he’d lost the starting quarterback position to Jamie Newman. Clawson hosted something of a one-man intervention in an attempt to repair Hartman’s attitude.

Clawson asked Hartman if his long-term goal had changed.

No, Hartman said, acknowledging that it was still to play in the NFL.

“Then why,” Clawson asked, “are you letting this moment in time take away from getting better, taking the reps seriously, preparing like a starter?”

Hartman’s pity party soon ended.

It was but one turning point in this years-long journey, with another coming later that same season, during Cade Carney’s senior speech the night before Wake Forest’s regular-season finale at Syracuse. Carney had been a mentor and a kind of older brother to Hartman; they’d both spent time at Davidson Day School outside of Charlotte. During the speech, which Carney delivered inside what Hartman described as a “haunted hotel ... you literally could film ‘The Shining’ there,” Carney talked about sacrifice and playing for something larger than yourself.

At the time, Hartman was still considering transferring. That speech helped inspire him to stay.

“As you look back, you just want to smack the (expletive) out of your younger self,” he said. “Because you’re like, why aren’t you just saying, ‘Yes sir’ and doing it better or working on it?”

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (10) tries to leap over Army’s Leo Lowin (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (10) tries to leap over Army’s Leo Lowin (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Living in the moment

There have been times when Hartman has been in a rush. A rush, years ago, to get bigger. To prove himself. To go on to the next challenge. He believed he knew what it took to achieve those goals, only to learn he didn’t. In time his own rise has come to personify that of the program he represents. Wake Forest has ascended into the top 10 of the national rankings, and yet is still largely overlooked nationally. Hartman has become one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, and yet is still largely overlooked nationally. Rarely is there such an ideal match between player and program.

The resulting harmony has Wake Forest, the smallest FBS school, experiencing some of the highest football highs in its history. The Demon Deacons are in the top 10 in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. They have a shot at finishing with at least 10 victories in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. Hartman, meanwhile, already owns the school record in passing yards, and has thrown for more than all but three players in ACC history. His 93 touchdown passes rank third in league history.

That was all well and good, but on this particular day, a sunny and warm October fall day, Hartman wanted to get out and fish. That’d come to be his release — “after it’s done,” he said of his playing days, “I hope I can just fish, and not touch a football” — and he’d found a nice secret fishing spot, one he wasn’t inclined to reveal when asked.

“I can’t tell you,” he said with a smile. “Sorry.”

The off week, without a game, had thrown his routine into chaos, thus the time for fishing. Usually things were more set, with film study or meetings. Hartman is an early riser, up by 5:30 most mornings, and so he considered a nap, too, maybe before the fishing expedition.

“I have nothing to do,” he said, in a tone of disappointment. “And most people are like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I’m kind of like, ‘I need to do something.’ ”

Still, he’d come to be better at the art of just being. Of living in the moment. The loss of Allison had taught him empathy, that he could never know what a teammate or anyone else might be going through, and “you just realize things more,” Hartman said, “you kind of understand — it helped me as a leader.” The recent blood clot scare, meanwhile, offered another reminder of how fleeting everything was, how it could be taken away in a cruel instant.

“And even the hard losses,” Hartman said, his mind drifting to a recent crushing defeat in overtime, “like the hard loss against Clemson. Like I sat there after that game and I’m like, ‘Man, that sucked — but remember freshman year, when we went out there and we lost 63-3 and there were more Clemson fans than Wake Forest fans? And there was no shot that we were ever going to get close to beating them?’ ”

And now look. Wake Forest had taken the Tigers into double-overtime. Hartman had proven to be perhaps the best player on the field. He’d come to love the game in a way he hadn’t thought possible, yet to keep it in proper perspective; to learn that staying in the moment, and having a chance to experience another one, could be as rewarding as any victory.

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner