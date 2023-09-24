Sam Hain: I made peace with not playing for England

Sam Hain plays a shot off the bowling of Ireland's Barry McCarthy - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Sam Hain admitted that he struggled to sleep before hitting 89 on his England debut against Ireland on Saturday.

Despite possessing the second-best average in professional one-day cricket in history - it is now 58.6 - the 28-year-old Warwickshire batsman feared that his chance to play international cricket might never arrive.

“I wanted to do really well not only for my family, but for all the people that have supported me over the years,” Hain said. “It was waking up around 12, two and four that was getting a little bit annoying. When you realise you’re awake, trying to get back to sleep, that’s when you’re really struggling. Probably the worst I’ve been.

“No sleep – there’s nerves there and that’s because I really care. I really want to do well for England. I’ve waited a long time for an opportunity and I am grateful for it. I don’t care who you are, anyone who says they’re not nervous on a day like this would be lying.”

Batting at number five - a position that he had never previously occupied in his domestic career, as he normally bats in the top three - Hain’s 89 from 82 balls guided England to a match-winning 334-8 at Trent Bridge.

“It’s one that I’ll look back on for years to come,” Hain said. “It was pretty special.”

Hain’s father Bryan, the director of sport at Southport School in Brisbane, was in attendance. Hain was born in Hong Kong to British parents and attended the school until moving to England aged 16. His father flew in from France, where he has been on a school trip watching the Rugby World Cup.

Sam Hain hits a four during the second ODI match between England and Ireland at Trent Bridge - AFP/Darren Staples

“I know how much my mum and dad did for me when I was younger. I’ve actually gotten used to not having them watch because they live in Australia,” Hain said. “So I think for him it will be pretty special to witness what happened.”

Despite building a formidable domestic record, the depth of England’s white-ball talent means that Hain has been locked out of the international side.

“I actually made peace that I might never, ever get the chance but doesn’t mean I lacked ambition,” Hain said. “When I was younger, I probably searched for playing for England too much. And it took me away from the real process of the process of things and the journey that I’ve been on over the last 10 years.

Story continues

“I came in fairly young at 19 started really well - probably got lost in the hype a little bit. And then you know, this game is a funny one. It’s fickle at times and yeah, I think I got lost a little bit on trying to play for England too much rather than really trying to control what I can control and from there, I think my enjoyment of the game got lost a little bit. So the last few years I guess I’ve tried to find a reason why I play it’s because I really love it. It’s why I’ve started so I just find that over the years it’s just helped me ride the highs and lows a little easier.”

‘Missing Hundred gave me kick up the backside’

Hain was not originally selected for the inaugural season of the Hundred, which was scheduled for 2020, until the Covid-19 pandemic happened. He credits this with encouraging him to develop his range of shots. In the T20 Blast and Hundred combined this year, Hain averaged 68.11 with a strike rate of 159, his highest ever in an English summer.

“I probably got a kick on the backside I needed from missing the first year of the Hundred. That probably forced my hand a little bit to actually delve into my game more than ever.”

While his innings against Ireland was largely orthodox, Hain’s scoop for four from Josh Little illustrated how he has expanded his game.

“It’s more an adrenaline shot,” Hain explained. “You’re just trying to trust your gut as much as possible - guess you get a sense of where the bowler might be looking to put the ball. I guess you’re just trying to back your hand and your hand eye coordination to try and get it away.”