Sam Faiers quits The Mummy Diaries as new spin-off is announced

Sam Faiers has decided to step away from The Mummy Diaries on ITVBe.

The former TOWIE star has been part of the series for nine seasons alongside her sister Billie Shepherd.

The news comes as a spin-off series with Billie has been announced: titled Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries, it will follow Billie and her family as they adjust to living in their new home.

Confirming the news, Sam explained that it felt like "the right time" to leave the series and also reflected on what she shared on The Mummy Diaries.

"After many months of consideration, I've decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.

"I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries – bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.

"I'm so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined 7 years ago that we would still be here today – 9 series on! But more importantly, I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers.

"There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras."

Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd have also commented on getting their spin-off show. In a joint statement, the couple said that sharing their lives on TV has been a "whirlwind" as they teased what to expect from their new show.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s amazing support over the years, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey so far but we’ve loved every minute of sharing our lives with you!

"As you all know by now, no two days are ever the same in the Shepherd household and now that we’re finally on our way to our dream home, we can’t wait to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!"

Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries is currently available on BritBox.

