SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 20% over the past week following SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) latest annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of RM1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad surprised by delivering a statutory profit of RM0.16 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM1.65b in 2024. This would be a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.6% to RM0.17. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM1.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at RM4.50, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 16% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. It's clear that while SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM4.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad that you should be aware of.

