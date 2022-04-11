Sam Elliott apologizes for 'Power of the Dog' criticism: 'I said some things that hurt people'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read

"1883" star Sam Elliott has apologized for his highly criticized comments about director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" Western drama and Benedict Cumberbatch's performance.

Speaking at a Deadline Contender's TV event in Los Angeles on Sunday with stars of Paramount+'s "1883," Elliott began with an apology for his past "Power of the Dog" disparaging comments made on a Feb. 28 episode of Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.

"That movie struck a chord with me," Elliot said. "And in trying to tell the WTF guy how I felt about the film, I wasn't very articulate about it. I didn't articulate it very well and I said some things that hurt people. And I feel terrible about that."

"The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career," Elliot continued. "And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today… I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used."

Sam Elliott on 'Power of the Dog': Benedict Cumberbatch responds to 'very odd' criticism of the movie

'The Power of the Dog' review: Benedict Cumberbatch stuns as a cruel cowboy in Jane Campion film

Sam Elliott speaks onstage during Paramount+&#39;s &#39;1883&#39; panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios.
Sam Elliott speaks onstage during Paramount+'s '1883' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios.

In his apology, Elliot made sure to address Campion who won the Oscar for directing the Western, and Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his acting performance.

"I also told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of 'The Power of the Dog,' brilliant actors all," Elliott said. "And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am."

'I had a biohazard zone around me': Benedict Cumberbatch avoided showering for 'Power of the Dog'

"1883" co-star Faith Hill interjected following Elliot's apology and referred to the actor's "amazing character" on set.

"We love Sam," Hill said.

Director Jane Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch converse on the set of &quot;The Power of the Dog.&quot;
Director Jane Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch converse on the set of "The Power of the Dog."

Related: Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee deconstructs twist ending, sexuality of 'Power of the Dog'

On the podcast, Elliott unloaded on "Power of the Dog" as a "piece of (expletive) Western" with "allusions of homosexuality." He compared the movie's ranchers to Chippendales dancers who "wear bowties and not much else."

"It was like, where's the Western in this Western?" Elliott said.

The actor praised Campion as a "brilliant director" adding "I love her work, her previous work." But he asked how a "woman from down there (New Zealand)" can "know about the American West" and questioned how she could film the movie in New Zealand and "call it Montana" and "say 'This is the way it was.' "

Kirsten Dunst on her 'cathartic' Oscar-nominated role in 'The Power of the Dog'

In early March, Cumberbatch alluded to Elliott's comments in a film discussion following the podcast. "I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here, without meaning to stir over the ashes of that," he said.

"Someone really took offense to the West being portrayed in this way," Cumberbatch said.

Campion also addressed the comments, telling Variety of Elliott: "I'm sorry to say it, but he's not a cowboy. He's an actor. The West is a mythic space, and there's a lot of room on the range."

Jane Campion issues apology for 'thoughtless comment' about Serena and Venus Williams

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sam Elliott apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' cast

