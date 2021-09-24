Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP) (AP)

Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9.

Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign.

He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller.

Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock.