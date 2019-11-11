Sam Darnold on the 2-7 Jets: 'We've got a chance at the playoffs'

The New York Jets may be 2-7, but one player on the team still believes they can make the playoffs. Quarterback Sam Darnold tried to rally his teammates following Sunday’s 34-27 victory against the New York Giants by reminding everyone the Jets still “got a chance at the playoffs.”

Darnold knows the odds are stacked against his team, which is why he made it clear the Jets need to run the table for that to happen.

"We still have a chance at the playoffs" - Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/IGrfLVvILt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 10, 2019

Technically, Darnold is right. The Jets have a shot at the playoffs, but it’s microscopic. Projections at FiveThirtyEight give the Jets less than 1 percent chance at playing in the postseason.

Projections aren’t gospel, and if the Jets go 9-7, they would put themselves in a good spot. But the chances they do that are akin to Lloyd Christmas ending up with Mary Swanson.

Darnold knows this. He’s not dumb. But he’s doing whatever he can to inspire his teammates. Maybe they answer his call and go on an unbelievable run. It would make for one of the best turnarounds in NFL history.

More likely, however, the Jets will stumble at some point along the way. It may not happen next week when they take on Washington, but games against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers still loom.

