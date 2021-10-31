Sam Darnold knocked out of Panthers-Falcons game with injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan M. Alexander
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold headed back to the locker room after he was injured late in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Darnold attempted to rush for a touchdown when he was hit hard by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Darnold immediately came out of the game and never returned.

Darnold was replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Panthers scored two plays later on a 6-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard to put them ahead 19-10 with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories