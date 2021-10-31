Sam Darnold knocked out of Panthers-Falcons game with injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold headed back to the locker room after he was injured late in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Darnold attempted to rush for a touchdown when he was hit hard by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Darnold immediately came out of the game and never returned.

Darnold was replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Panthers scored two plays later on a 6-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard to put them ahead 19-10 with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This hit was so hard Sam Darnold should have immediately quit football, moved to Montanta, changed his name and started raising cattle and selling fine leather goods on eBay.pic.twitter.com/0nMtAfS29Z — Props (@PropsUS) October 31, 2021

