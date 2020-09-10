Fitness enthusiast Sam Cover Spokane Valley shares his favorite health and wellness benefits of partaking in yoga





SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September, 9, 2020 / From supporting increased flexibility to promoting improved cardiovascular and circulatory health, the benefits of yoga are both proven and plentiful. A fitness enthusiast from the Evergreen State of Washington, Sam Cover presents these and a number of his other favorite benefits of embracing the ancient collection of physical, mental, and spiritual practices.

"Yoga is great for both health and well-being, from promoting flexibility to supporting a healthier circulatory and cardiovascular system," explains Sam Cover, speaking from his home in Spokane County, Washington, just west of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

It's also great, Sam Cover says, for relaxation – important for the fitness enthusiast in his busy professional life as a multi-award-winning chef. "Life as a chef can be very stressful at times," he explains, "and, for me, yoga is a great way to relax and unwind, in addition to boasting a wealth of other incredible health and wellness benefits."

Other benefits of yoga, according to Sam Cover, including increased muscle strength and tone, better athletic performance, and improved respiration, energy, and vitality. "As both a busy chef and a keen sportsman, these benefits often come together to support me in my endeavors, personally and professionally," reveals fitness enthusiast Cover.

These benefits, in particular, Sam Cover Spokane also points out, further promote protection from physical injuries – an important factor for any avid sportsperson. "Yoga is also excellent for maintaining a healthy weight, as well as for weight reduction, crucial for those of us who enjoy an indulgent culinary lifestyle!" he jokes.

Other touted benefits of yoga, Sam Cover Spokane Valley reports, are said to include reduced sleep disturbance and fatigue, relaxation of the mind, the alleviation of stress and anxiety, and a reduction in the symptoms of often excruciating acute neck and lower back pain.

Yoga is a collection of physical, mental, and spiritual practices originating in ancient India. In the U.S., yoga—as a term—most commonly denotes a modern form of the discipline centered around exercise and relaxation, employing body postures including sitting, reclining, standing, inverted, twisting, and balancing poses. The practice is widely praised by individuals such as Sam Cover of Spokane for its part in promoting both overall health and general wellness.

Born and raised in easternmost Washington, renowned chef Sam Cover Spokane has made a name for himself on the Pacific Northwest's thriving restaurant scene. Multi-award-winning, Sam Cover has worked in kitchens across Spokane County and elsewhere in the U.S., including in some of the nation's most highly regarded dining venues. The fitness-focused chef is known, in particular, for his fresh fish and other seafood dishes. Sam Cover Spokane Valley is an advocate for the growing farm-to-table movement and relishes in gastronomy, routinely embracing the very latest culinary trends. Outside of his work, award-winning chef and yoga fan Cover is also passionate about professional football, travel, gardening, photography, and music.

