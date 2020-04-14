Sam Clayton Jr., a 1988 Jamaican bobsled team member, dies at 58 due to coronavirus

One of the members of the iconic 1988 Jamaican bobsled team died last month due to COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

Sam Clayton Jr., a longtime music producer and sound engineer, died on March 31 in Kingston, Jamaica, due to the coronavirus. He was 58.

Clayton was a renowned producer and sound engineer at the famous Harry J Studio in Jamaica, where he helped grow reggae music and several notable artists, including Horace Andy, Ernest Ranglin and Steel Pulse, among others, per The New York Times.

Clayton was also a member of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team that competed at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada — which marked the first ever team from the island nation to compete at a winter games. Their team later inspired the Disney movie, “Cool Runnings.”

“Most important of all, in this thieving, cutthroat music industry of ours, [Clayton] was trustworthy,” David Hinds, Steel Pulse’s frontman, told The New York Times. “Where Sam towered over the rest of his peers, is that he held dearly every task he did, no matter how small, or how tedious. They all got his relentless undivided attention.”

There were nearly two million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide as of Tuesday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 124,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Jamaica had 73 confirmed cases.

