Sam Claflin Reveals Stevie Nicks 'Personally' Reached Out Praising 'Daisy Jones & the Six': 'That to Me Is Everything'

The actor told E! Online ahead of the Golden Globes how much it meant to him that the Fleetwood Mac singer approved of his performance on the TV series

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Sam Claflin; Stevie Nicks

Sam Claflin got approval on his Daisy Jones & the Six performance from the rock icon herself who helped inspire the show.

Ahead of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, the actor, 37, told E! Online in a red carpet interview that Stevie Nicks — whose band Fleetwood Mac was a source of inspiration for the series and its source material from author Taylor Jenkins Reid — personally contacted him to tell him how much she loved his performance.

Claflin, who was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, explained to the outlet that Nicks’ approval meant more to him than winning an award. "Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me, is [like] I've won already," he shared. "I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."

On the series, the British performer plays Billy Dunne, the titular, fictional ‘70s rock band’s talented yet complex frontman — and the “Landslide” singer told him that she thought his performance was “heartbreaking.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Sam Claflin

He revealed, “She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed."

Daisy Jones & the Six chronicles the creation and dissolution of a fictional ‘70s rock group, whose short-lived career is not unlike Fleetwood Mac’s, as they’re pulled apart by relationships within the band. Claflin’s character and Riley Keough’s character, Daisy Jones, specifically have been noted for how much they parallel the Rock and Hall of Fame inducted-band's Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks.

In August, several months after the series debuted on Amazon Prime Video and its original soundtrack was released back in March, the “Silver Springs” singer opened up on social media about how emotional it had made her.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video Sam Claflin in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

The singer-songwriter shared an image from the show on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued, “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.”

Before concluding her note by saying that she hopes the series “will continue,” the “Edge of Seventeen” performer mentioned that thought her late bandmate Christine McVie would have enjoyed it. “It was very emotional for me,” she wrote. “I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.”

Keough, who received a Golden Globe nomination for portraying the Nicks-inspired rocker, took to the comment section at the time to reveal how thrilled she was with the musician’s reaction. She expressed her gratitude and shock with a series of emojis, replying: "😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Reese Witherspoon, whose company Hello Sunshine produced the series, also shared a sweet comment. “Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole [Daisy Jones & the Six] team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!” the Oscar winner added.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac

While Daisy Jones & the Six is a work of fiction, writer Jenkins Reid, 40, has spoken candidly since the original book was published in 2019 how much Fleetwood Mac inspired her.

In a 2019 blog post, the writer explained that watching footage of Nicks and Buckingham’s interactions on stage after their break-up, particularly their 1997 performances of “Landslide” and “Silver Springs,” helped to inform an idea she had for a book.

The Daisy Jones author wrote,: “... When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them.”

She continued, “I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."



