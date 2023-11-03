Sam Burns and Justin Thomas have been exchanging texts leading up to this week’s LSU-Alabama football game

Sam Burns played his college golf at LSU, a school just 10 minutes down the road from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Golfweek‘s equipment guru David Dusek caught up with Burns to talk about the school’s upcoming rivalry football game with Alabama, what it was like playing golf at LSU and what the environment was like in the locker room during his college days.

“Oh, yeah,” Burns said when smiling after being asked if he and Justin Thomas were sending each other texts this week (Thomas played golf in Tuscaloosa). “There’s been many comments exchanged.”

Check out the entire chat with the United States Ryder Cupper here.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek