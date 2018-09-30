Sam Bradford falls to Cardinals No. 3 quarterback, will lose $300,000 bonus this week

The Arizona Cardinals are finally starting rookie quarterback Josh Rosen this week against the Seattle Seahawks, a long anticipated move by the franchise.

Sam Bradford — who started the first three games this season for the Cardinals — didn’t just fall to the backup role, though.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have moved quarterback Mike Glennon into the No. 2 spot on their depth chart, jumping Bradford. As the No. 3 quarterback, Bradford will not be active Sunday for the Cardinals — meaning he will lose his active roster bonus of more than $300,000.

In one week, Sam Bradford is going from Cardinals' starting QB to No. 3, per source. Being No. 3 means Bradford won't be active today. And not being active means he loses an active roster bonus of $312,500 per game. But going forward, AZ QB depth chart is Rosen, Glennon, Bradford





Now, it makes sense that the Cardinals are moving forward with Rosen — who they took No. 10 overall in the NFL draft. Bradford completed just 62 percent of his passes and threw for only 400 yards and two touchdowns in the first three weeks this season, and Rosen is considered the future of the franchise. That move was expected at some point this season — and many felt it should have come sooner.

Now, there’s no guarantee this quarterback situation lasts in Arizona. Bradford could easily be active again next week.

But to suddenly go from the team’s starting quarterback one week to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind a quarterback who has played in six games over the past three years — and then to lose $312,500 on top of that — the next can’t sit well with Bradford.

Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford, who was the starting quarterback to begin the season, is now No. 3 on the team’s depth chart — and will lose $300,000 on Sunday. (Getty Images)

