Sam Bird suggests F1 is under pressure as Formula E moves from strength to strength

Formula E driver Sam Bird has suggested that the electric series is moving out of the shadow of its Formula 1 rival and is now increasingly dominating the headlines.

The sport has grown from strength to strength since the Championship was launched in Beijing in September 2014.

Now into its fifth year, it was announced earlier this week that the series will be returning to London for season six in what is the latest indicator of the sport’s growing popularity.

The race will take part around London Docklands, with the starting grid and finishing straight located inside the ExCel Centre, and will be the season finale double-header of the 2019/20 campaign on 25 and 26 July 25.

The sport has also been picked up by the BBC, with coverage provided for every race this season – including this weekend’s Hong Kong ePrix.

With concerns surrounding F1’s sustainability and uncertain ownership, Formula E has seized its opportunity to take centre stage.

“Formula E is in a very healthy place,” Bird said earlier this week ahead of Hong Kong.

“I think that Formula E isn’t worried about Formula 1, but the other way round I think there is a little bit of concern that Formula E is getting the headlines but Formula 1 isn’t.

“FE needs to continue to grow, get faster, improve it’s technology and who knows what the future holds.”

It’s a view seemingly shared by some of the biggest manufacturers in the field.

Mercedes has pulled out of DTM, the touring car series, so that it can focus on Formula E. Porsche pulled out of the World Endurance Championship for the same reason. Jaguar and Audi, to name just two, are already involved in the sport.

Bird added: “Formula E is going in a great direction and its momentum is very good.”

Sam Bird, of Envision Virgin Racing, celebrates his victory at the Santiago E-prix (Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Briton was also full of praise for fellow driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who made the switch from F1 to Formula E at the end of 2018, swapping McLaren for the HWA outfit.

Although the Belgian’s season has been far from smooth – technical problems and on-track incidents have see him finish just two of the four races – Bird believes his rival will find his form.

“The driver calibre is ridiculous,” he said.

“In F1 you’ve got Lewis [Hamilton] and Sebastian [Vettel], and a couple of others you could name that are maybe a little bit above everybody else, but I think you could chuck every single driver currently in FE into F1 and I think they would survive.

Stoffel Vandoorne swapped F1 for Formula E last year (Getty)

“Maybe history says that they haven’t for whatever reason, but there are perfectly good explanations as to why they didn’t.

“I don’t think Stoffel got a fair crack at it. I think he’s a world class driver and his CV says that.

“You would say that about Sebastian Buemi, Jean-Eric Vergne, Felipe [Massa] proved himself quite clearly. There’s 21 drivers there who could have had a big break and maybe didn’t get the chance.”

The HKT Hong Kong ePrix is live on BBC2 on Sunday, March 10 from 7.30am (race starts at 8am).​