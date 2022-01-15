Sam Billings finds the joy in his Test debut despite England’s Ashes struggles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard, PA Cricket Correspondent, Hobart
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

England endured another difficult day of Ashes cricket after disappointing with the bat once again, but debutant Sam Billings has “loved every minute” of his unexpected chance.

Billings was preparing to leave Australia after a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League when injuries to Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow saw him drafted in as emergency cover.

He duly swapped a flight home for the chance of Test debut and has thrown himself into the challenge of trading blows with a clearly superior opponent.

Sam Billings celebrates his catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja
Sam Billings celebrates his catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja (Darren England via AAP/PA)

The 30-year-old has given a solid account of himself in Hobart, performing energetically with the gloves and giving a jaded team some welcome chutzpah in the field. He flickered briefly with the bat on the second evening, scoring six boundaries in a knock of 29, but was unable to reverse England’s trend of poor totals.

They were dismissed for a slender 188 in under 48 overs, lacking the fortitude to make a real fight of the innings. At the close play Australia were 152 ahead on 37 for three, with Billings having snapped up his first two catches in Test cricket.

“Did it look like I was having fun? I absolutely loved it,” Billings said at the close, wearing a broader smile than most of his team-mates have mustered on a tour beset by problems from day one.

“It’s far better than being sat on the sofa, waiting to board a plane. I loved every minute of it. It was a great challenge out there against a brilliant attack that have been on fire this series. That’s what you want to do as a cricketer, pit yourself against the best. It was a shame I got out when I did because I felt in good rhythm, good flow, and really enjoyed it.

“I felt able to enjoy it a lot more than some previous times I’ve played for England when I’ve felt under so much pressure to perform or to take an opportunity. In the past I’ve probably not enjoyed it as much as I could, wondering if I’ll be picked for the next game or squad. This was a free hit and a great opportunity to make a statement.”

Billings does not know if the chance is a one off, with Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes highly likely to get the call when England’s Test side reconvene in the West Indies in March.

But he has already seen first hand some of the problems that have dogged the side in recent times, with a handful of regrettable dismissals contributing to their taxing position.

“Most disappointing was that whenever we wrestled back any momentum at different times, we lost wickets,” he said.

England opener Rory Burns was run out for 0
England opener Rory Burns was run out for 0 (Darren England via AAP/PA)

“It was an eclectic mix of dismissals. There wasn’t a set way of getting out, it was a mixed bag.

“But positivity and energy is something that comes naturally to me. There is a lot to play for everyone in this squad, we’re playing in an Ashes Test.

“The result of the series hasn’t gone to plan but everyone has a reason to get up for it and be motivated to put in a performance.”

Australia skipper Pat Cummins saluted the efforts of nightwatch batter Scott Boland, who volunteered for a 20-minute stint at the close to protect the more valuable middle-order assets from a hostile Mark Wood spell.

Scott Boland survived a testing spell
Scott Boland survived a testing spell (Darren England via AAP/PA)

He successfully negotiated 25 balls before stumps, taking the strain from Steve Smith and halting England’s charge.

“It was huge from Scotty, a huge effort from him,” said Cummins.

“He was solid in defence, wore a couple on his hands and hopefully, with his hard work, the batters can cash in when it is a little bit easier in the day time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Justin Champagnie on rebounding prowess, Pascal Siakam and competitive spirit

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses why he’s such a good rebounder, how getting cut from his Grade 6 basketball team fuelled him and next steps in his development.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze in World Cup season finale

    Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze-medal result at the World Cup monobob finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Toronto native finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes 23.22 seconds, behind a pair of American sleds piloted by Kaillie Humphries (2:22.27) and Elana Meyers Taylor (2:22.31). Fellow Canadian Christine de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., finished sixth in a time of 2:23.70. The race marked the end of the World Cup season, which saw Appiah finish third overall in the ra

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their