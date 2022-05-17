Sam Asghari Thanks Fans for Support Following Loss of 'Miracle Baby' with Britney Spears

Britney Spears; Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari is feeling the love.

The personal trainer and actor, 28, thanked his followers for the outpouring of support he and fiancée Britney Spears have received since announcing that they lost their "miracle baby."

"We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story Monday night. "Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."

Spears, 40, has made no further comment on the news. The couple shared their heartbreak in coordinating Instagram posts Saturday, writing, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news," they continued. "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears first said she and the Hot Seat actor were "having a baby" last month following their vacation to Hawaii. Sharing an image of a pink tea set and matching flowers, she wrote in the caption that she took a "pregnancy test" after her latest vacation.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought 'Geez… what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby…" the "Toxic" singer wrote at the time.

Asghari later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears' post. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

Spears — who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 (with ex-husband Kevin Federline) — began dating Asghari after they met while starring together in her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

After they got engaged in September 2021, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple was "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."