Sam Asghari tells Kevin Federline to 'keep my wife's name out your mouth' after Britney Spears comments

Sam Asghari channeled Will Smith (without the slap) after reading the recent interview Kevin Federline gave to The Daily Mail about wife Britney Spears and her kids.

Amid a lengthy response posted to his Instagram Story over the weekend, Asghari, the 28-year-old model and actor, said "there's no validity" to claims by Spears' ex-husband that the singer's kids have chosen to distance themselves from their mom.

"It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari said, as captured by PEOPLE. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

Federline, 44, told The Daily Mail that 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, his two children with Spears, "decided they are not seeing her right now." Federline cited the censored nude photos Spears, 40, often posts to her Instagram account as a contributing factor.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her," Federline said. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Britney Spears poses at the exclusive unveiling of The Intimate Britney Spears at New York Public Library - Celeste Bartos Forum on September 9, 2014 in New York City. ; Kevin Federline visits Hie Shrine on October 26, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jun Sato/GC Images Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari spoke up about claims from her ex Kevin Federline.

Asghari stated that he has "nothing against [Federline] aside from him choosing to vilify my wife." He also noted Federline's support of the controversial conservatorship that Jamie Spears, Britney's father, previously held over her.

"His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year Cship and his loyalty to [Jamie] indicates his approval at the time of its conception as well," Asghari said in his post. "Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow."

He offered Federline a frank conclusion: "I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife's name…..out your mouth."

Story continues

Spears, too, spoke up on the matter through both an Instagram Story and a post.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote in the Story. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL."

In a separate Instagram post, she shared a "reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!"

"I'm only human and I've done my best," she continued. "I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline's to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!"

Related content: