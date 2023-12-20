Sam Asghari Says He's Lost 40 lbs. Since Britney Spears Split, Claims It’s Not a ‘Revenge Body’

The actor and model said his recommitment to fitness is a “self-love sort of thing”

Sam Asghari says he’s undergone a “little transformation” following his split from Britney Spears.

“In the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 lbs.,” the 29-year-old told Page Six.

News of Spears and Asghari's split after 14 months of marriage first broke in August, but rumors that the two were having marital issues began circulating as early as March.

“Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your body changes] but everybody else does,” Asghari, who has been sharing workout videos on his Instagram page that show off a leaner and more toned physique, told Page Six.

However, Asghari told the outlet that his recommitment to fitness wasn’t about “necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing.”

He added, “Self-love is something everyone should practice.”

This isn’t the first time Asghari has transformed his body; the actor has shared that his weight skyrocketed to nearly 300 lbs. after he was cut from his college football team.

“I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs and drinking sugary sodas,” Asghari told Men’s Health.

“My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression.”

Asghari committed to getting fit, working out for two hours every day and radically changing his diet. Eventually, he started modeling and acting, and his career led to a role in Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, which is where he met the singer.

“I’m focusing on work at the moment,” Asghari, who most recently appeared in the Paramount+ show Special Ops: Lioness, told Page Six. The Iranian-born actor-model also runs Asghari Fitness, which offers members personalized training programs and personalized seven-day meal plans for $9 a week.

He also regularly posts videos on his fitness Instagram page (@asgharifitness) and photos of himself working out.

Although he’s now single, Asghari tells Page Six the only woman in his life is his Doberman, Portia, but notes that "in the near future" he'd like to adopt another dog.

“I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon,” he told the outlet. “That’s for sure.”

