Sam Asghari Says He Doesn't Want to Know the Sex of His First Baby with Britney Spears

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is embracing the element of surprise.

Appearing on Access Hollywood Wednesday, the 28-year-old actor said he's not anxious to know the sex of his baby on the way with Spears.

When host Mario Lopez asked if he and the pop star planned to find out the baby's sex ahead of time, Asghari answered, "That's up to [Britney], but I don't want to. It's something that I want to wait for."

Still, whether it's a girl or a boy, Asghari has ideas on how he'll parent his and the "Circus" singer's child once he or she arrives.

"If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid," he said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

He added that he "absolutely" wants to be "hands-on as much as possible."

"This is my baby, my first baby," he continued.

Spears first told fans that she was "having a baby" earlier this month on Instagram. Sharing an image of a pink tea set and matching flowers, she wrote in the caption that she took a "pregnancy test" after her latest vacation.

Britney Spears Leaves Fans Confused with Instagram Post About 'Having a Baby'

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test," the former X Factor judge wrote, adding, "and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …"

Asghari later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears' post. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

Before their social media posts, Asghari opened up about the prospect of fatherhood with his 40-year-old fiancée in an interview with BBC News for its Oscar weekend special. The conversation was filmed on or before March 20, according to a post on Asghari's Instagram page.

"Yeah, I mean it should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you," Asghari told the BBC in March, adding "I want" to be a father.

"When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to recreate," he continued. "So this is something that I want to do."

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016. After they got engaged in September 2021, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple was "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."