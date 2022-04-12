Sam Asghari ‘looking forward to fatherhood’ after Britney baby news

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has broken his silence after the popstar announced she was pregnant with his baby.

While Spears is already a mother to sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, this will be Asghari’s first child.

The model, 28, shared a painting of two adult lions nestling a cub on instagram, writing alongside it: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Spears, 40, shared the news she is expecting via social media on Monday night.

“I am having a baby... It’s growing! If two are in there I might just lose it,” Spears excitedly told her 40.5m Instagram followers.

Paris Hilton was among the singer’s celebrity friends who rushed to congratulate her in the comments section.

“Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!!Love you!!!” The hotel heiress wrote.

Spears’ ex Federline also shared a statement about the news through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Speaking on NBC News over the phone, Mr Kaplan said: “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post.

“He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline said he wishes her well in her pregnancy (Getty Images for Stella Artois)

Spears’ baby news comes just months after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

For 13 years, her dad Jamie Spears had legal control over her career, money and health decisions after the pop star had a mental breakdown in 2008.

She has since been embracing her new-found freedom including a new life with Asghari, whom she first met on the set of her Slumber Party party music video back in 2016.