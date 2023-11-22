Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO amid board shake-up

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Sam Altman has returned as CEO of OpenAI in the latest dramatic twist in its boardroom saga.

Altman was abruptly sacked by the OpenAI board on Friday, but staff at the ChatGPT maker had urged for his reinstatement and called on the board that sacked him to be replaced.

OpenAI appears to have heeded those calls, after introducing a new board with Altman back at the helm alongside new members which include former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor.

In a statement OpenAI said: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo."We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.



We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

More to follow