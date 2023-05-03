Sam Allardyce to land £2.5m if Leeds survive – and is willing to stay as manager

Sam Allardyce during his time with West Brom - Sam Allardyce ready to take Leeds United job for final four games of season - PA/Rui Vieira

Sam Allardyce is set to land £2.5 million if he keeps Leeds United in the Premier League after answering a late SOS in a last-ditch attempt to avoid relegation.

Allardyce has been named Leeds manager for the final four games of the season and will receive a £500,000 salary, with the club placed precariously above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

But although the former England manager stands to land £2.5 million if he can keep the club afloat this season thanks to a survival bonus, he is not motivated by the money on offer and believes he has been presented with a great opportunity to manage a huge football club.

Allardyce has a strong incentive to keep Leeds afloat as he is determined not to sign off his management CV with relegation at West Bromwich Albion.

Allardyce, 68, has been in talks over the interim post at Elland Road after Javi Gracia’s position was reviewed by owner Andrea Radrizzani following five matches without a win.

He will bring with him former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson as part of his backroom staff, with regular assistant Sammy Lee currently unavailable due to jury service. However, Allardyce remains hopeful that he will be able to utilise Lee’s services if he becomes available before the end of the month. Former Leeds striker Robbie Keane is also in talks to join Allardyce's backroom staff, although a deal is yet to be finalised.

With the club also the subject of a potential summer takeover, it is understood that Allardyce - who believes that four points from their remaining four games may be enough to keep them in the top flight - would be open to potentially staying on at Elland Road if they survive and the owners are interested in keeping him.

Leeds, who want to tap into Allardyce’s expertise in survival after keeping Sunderland in the top flight and also taking Bolton into Europe, confirmed Allardyce had replaced Gracia on Wednesday morning.

A club statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

“We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.

“Allardyce will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.”

His appointment marks a change in approach by Leeds, who had legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa in charge last season until he was sacked mid-campaign. At stake for Radrizzani is survival meaning a smooth takeover for 49ers Enterprises, who have an option to take full control of the club if they remain a Premier League outfit.

Director of football Victor Orta has also left the club, Leeds have confirmed. The Spaniard, 44, has been in the firing line during the club’s poor run of results under Jesse Marsch and Gracia.

Victor Orta

“I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds,” said Radrizzani. “United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club. I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”

Orta has been combative with supporters, arguing with them from the directors’ box at times during home games. He also clashed with a small group of fans on the final day of last season when Leeds secured survival, pointing out they had years in the EFL before the current board were in place.

He was an appointment of Radrizzani when he took control of the club in 2017, with CEO Angus Kinnear crediting Orta with pursuing a move for Bielsa which ended in promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

But his signings after returning to the top-flight have been under scrutiny, with the latest January window seeing Georginio Rutter arrive from Hoffenheim for £36 million. The French forward has yet to score a goal in English football.

Orta also put together the shortlist for the manager to replace Bielsa, with Marsch his clear frontrunner – along with Ernesto Valverde and Carlos Corberán considered – when the legendary Argentinian coach was sacked. Marsch only just kept Leeds in the top flight and they are in a worst position at this stage of the season one year on.