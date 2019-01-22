Sam Allardyce: Why Marcus Rashford's career will end earlier than you'd expect

Sam Allardyce believes injuries and niggles will stop Marcus Rashford playing at the top level in to his 30s.

Sam Allardyce has suggested Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford will struggle to play football beyond the age of 30.

The United forward has netted six goals in seven games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his stock continues to rise, but Allardyce believes his early start will mean a premature finish to his career.

Rashford made his 150 appearances as United beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday, a sterling effort for someone who will not turn 22 until next October.

Allardyce believes that because of Rashford’s international commitments, niggles and wear and tear will have a huge impact on his future.

Host Alan Brazil asked Allardyce for his opinion on talkSPORT, the former England boss said: “Probably very difficult [for him] to get to 30, because of the demands, physically and mentally – the fatigue that he will suffer.

“He will have three weeks a year off. That’s it. He’ll play all over the world because there’s no pre-season anymore, they go straight away across these tournaments.

“He’ll play for his country in the summer and he’ll get barely three weeks off.

“I think when you look at the wear and tear… by 25, he will have niggles.

“Even if he doesn’t get any major injuries, the knees and the ankles, the hips, the back will be a little bit of a problem as he goes on.

“They won’t stop him playing but I think later on in life it will bring his career to an end quicker than before.

“But if you look at the Premier League now, I think there’s less players over 30 playing now than ever.”