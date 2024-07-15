Sam Allardyce: Gareth Southgate may feel eight years as England boss is enough

Gareth Southgate might conclude he has taken England as far as he can after eight years as manager, according to his immediate predecessor Sam Allardyce.

Despite several lacklustre displays at Euro 2024, Southgate led England to just their third major men’s final appearance and first on foreign soil only to suffer a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Southgate’s future will now be the subject of intense speculation with his contract due to expire in December but the man himself was giving nothing away in the aftermath in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate has yet to reveal whether he will stay on as England boss (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He has had immense success since being parachuted into the role in 2016, following a 67-day reign from Allardyce, who suspects the constant weight of expectation might lead to Southgate walking away.

“The one thing Gareth has to think of is (he’s been manager for) eight years,” Allardyce said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Who was the last England manager to last longer than eight years?

“It’s a long time to soak up the pressure that’s upon you and maybe it’s the time where he thinks that his tenure has been long enough.”

England’s style of play in the last few weeks has led to Southgate facing scathing criticism and they had to come from a goal down in each of the last-16, quarter- and semi-final matches.

“We seemed to not be able to find the right system for the talent pool we had, which is very difficult when you’ve got so much talent,” Allardyce added.

“It was a little disappointing but overall Spain were the better side. The other matches where the opposition weren’t as good as we were, you could maybe criticise a bit more about our attacking play.”

Southgate has overseen back-to-back runs to a European Championship final and led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-final – their best result since 1990.

Former England captain John Terry said on GMB: “Gareth has been so composed and dealt with the criticism really, really well throughout.

John Terry, left, is a former England captain (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“A lot of ex-players have been really critical of Gareth and the team – these are players that didn’t get further than a quarter-final and they criticise a manager who has done an incredible job.

“I’m sure there will be offers for Gareth in the Premier League or around the world but I think he believes there’s a trophy to win with this group of players.

“I really hope he stays because he’s been fantastic.”

Terry’s former international team-mate Gary Neville feels England must start controlling matches against bigger nations and learn to keep the ball if they are to end a long wait for a major trophy.

While Sunday’s Berlin showpiece was a tense affair and not settled until Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the 86th minute, Spain had 65 per cent possession as England tried to counter-attack their way out of trouble.

Gary Neville knows what England need to do to succeed (John Walton/PA)

After another shot at joining the 1966 World Cup heroes in immortality went up in smoke, former England and Manchester United defender Neville told Sky Sports: “We were dead on our feet on that pitch.

“Until we can master the ball, find solutions to work our way out under pressure, I do think we will continue to fall short.

“At Manchester United, we won the odd game on the counter-attack but over the course of the season, we had to control football matches.

“It’s hard work being without the ball and England play without the ball in too many big games against too many big opponents.

“There’s no reason with the technical players we’ve got why we can’t keep the ball better.”

Harry Kane has struggled at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Captain Harry Kane missed the end of the season at Bayern Munich due to injury and while he scored three goals during the tournament, the 30-year-old has looked a pale imitation of the striker who has terrified defences.

Kane was again ineffective against Spain and brought off just after the hour mark, and Neville suspects he has been carrying a knock through the campaign.

“I’d be amazed if it doesn’t come out that Harry has been carrying some form of injury and patching himself up to get out on to the pitch,” Neville added.

“He physically never looked himself during the tournament, everybody could see that. Harry’s performances were nowhere near the level that he set and ultimately there will be question marks.

“If it comes out in the next couple of weeks he’s been patching himself up, there may be further questions as to why he was picked.”