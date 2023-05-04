Sam Allardyce claims he’s as good as Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta: ‘Nobody ahead of me’

Sam Allardyce claimed he is as good a manager as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta as he was unveiled as the new Leeds boss on Wednesday.

“I might be 68 and look old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms,” the former England manager said.

“Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. So it’s all there with me... they do what they do and I do what I do.”

Allardyce, who will take charge of Leeds until the end of the season, has been tasked with keeping them in the Premier League.

