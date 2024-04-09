Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Share Red Carpet Date Night at Amy Winehouse Biopic Premiere

Sam directed 'Back to Black,' which will be released in the U.S. on May 17

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

It was date night for Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Back to Black premiere!

The parents of four stepped out together in London at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square for the world premiere of the Amy Winehouse biopic, which Sam, 57, directed.

They took style inspiration from the title of the film, named after the late British singer's song and album of the same name.

Sam wore a simple form-fitting black dress that had structural details with black peep-toe sandals. Aaron, 33, wore an all-black ensemble that included a statement leather jacket.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Sam Taylor-Johnson (left) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Related: Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

The couple stepped out amid rumors that Aaron has signed a deal to play the iconic fictional spy James Bond, which they are both staying mum about.

Sam recently responded to the speculation about her husband taking over the role from Daniel Craig (who played Bond in five films released between 2006 and 2021) on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, The Independent reported.

Related: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Dave Benett/WireImage Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

“You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director,” the Fifty Shades of Grey director joked before adding, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.”

Reports that the Kick-Ass star was reportedly offered a deal to play 007 surfaced in mid-March. However, he evaded the question in an interview with Rolling Stone UK days after The Sun published its report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said when asked about ongoing Bond casting rumors. “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”

Story continues

In that same interview with Rolling Stone UK, Aaron defended his relationship with Sam, which has come under scrutiny due to their age gap.

"You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that," he said. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Aaron later said of his career, “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13.”



Back to Black stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, who died in 2011 at 27, and was written by Matt Greenhalgh. The cast also features Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan, Lesley Manville and Jack O'Connell. It hits theaters in the U.S. on May 17.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.