Salzburg beats Sevilla, reaches last 16 in CL for 1st time

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg will be making its first appearance in the knockout stage of the Champions League after defeating 10-man Sevilla 1-0 to secure second place in Group G on Wednesday.

Noah Okafor scored a 50th-minute winner for the Austrian team, which also would have advanced with a draw in the home match played without fans in Salzburg.

Salzburg finished with 10 points, one behind group winner Lille, which defeated last-place Wolfsburg in the other match.

All four teams arrived to the final round with a chance to advance, but only the win would have been enough for Sevilla, which ended with six points.

Sevilla and Salzburg had tied 1-1 in Spain in a match that featured four penalty kicks, a Champions League record.

Sevilla was denied by the woodwork early in the second half, but its hopes dwindled after Joan Jordán was sent off with a second yellow card in the 64th.

Okafor scored the winner from close range after a left-flank cross by Karim Adeyemi.

Sevilla had been unbeaten in nine away games in the Champions League. This was the Spanish club's fifth group-stage appearance in seven seasons, and it had failed to advance to the knockout stage only once.

Salzburg made its third straight group-stage appearance, and fourth overall. It finished third in its group in the previous two seasons.

