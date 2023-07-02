Salvador Perez inches closer to George Brett’s Royals record for All-Star Game picks

A quiet had come over Kauffman Stadium on Sunday as Royals catcher Salvador Perez was batting in the first inning.

As he waited on a 0-1 pitch from L.A. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, a lone voice cried out: “We love you Salvy!”

Perez remains the most beloved member of the Royals, and fans will see him at next week’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Perez was selected as a reserve for the Midsummer Classic.

“It means a lot. I think every personal player, first we need to play for the team. You know it’s about winning and losing,” Perez said. “I think everybody has personal goals, and that’s one of the goals, you know, making it to the All-Star Game.

“So it means a lot, especially with the family. It’s a family time, too. Make your mom, make a lot of family happy and proud of you. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The Royals beat the L.A. Dodgers 9-1 Sunday for their first series win since May.

Sunday’s selection marks the eighth time Perez, 32, has been chosen for the All-Star Game, the second-most nods in Royals history behind Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett.

Perez’s other All-Star seasons are: 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.

“I just try to have fun and try to enjoy the moment,” Perez said of the All-Star Game experience, “because it happens super-quick.”

Perez is batting .253 with a team-high 15 home runs, and his 40 RBIs are the second-most on the Royals. Perez also is tied for second on the team with 14 doubles.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro gave Perez the big news about 90 minutes before Sunday’s game.

“We had a meeting at 11:45 and he was talking about that,” Perez said. “That was a nice moment.”