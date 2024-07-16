Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango suspended 4 matches by MLS for violating anti-harassment policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango was suspended for four matches by Major League Soccer on Monday for violating the league's anti-harassment policy.

Arango, who leads MLS with 17 goals and 11 assists, will miss Salt Lake's games against LAFC on Wednesday, Colorado on Saturday, followed by the All-Star Game on July 24 and the team's Leagues Cup match against Atlas on Aug. 1.

“The club has fully cooperated with Major League Soccer's investigation and accepts the disciplinary decision,” Salt Lake said in a statement.

