Salt Bae slammed as ‘Mickey Mouse’ by top chef sparking beef over £630 steak

Salt Bae was dubbed “Mickey Mouse” by a celebrity chef sparking serious beef in the restaurant world.

Everyone has been talking about Nusr-Et Steakhouse London after it recently opened and many reality stars - including Gemma Collins - have rushed out to enjoy dinner there.

It has been widely talked about for its gold-wrapped £630 steak and £100 burger.

Now Michelin star chef Daniel Clifford, who has a two Michelin star restaurant Midsummer House, didn’t hold back when he was asked about the restaurant sensation.

In a scathing review, the cooking guru suggested there was a “big difference” between coming to a two star restaurant and paying out to eat at Nusr-Et Steakhouse London.

He told The Staff Canteen: “Do you want a [£630] steak cooked by Mickey Mouse or do you want to come to a two star restaurant where you’ve got 15 chefs that care about everything that they do?

“There’s a big difference isn’t there.”

Salt Bae’s representatives passed up on the opportunity of offering up a comment in response.

Mr Clifford was named one of the winners of the 2012 and 2013 series of the BBC television show the Great British Menu.

Meanwhile, Salt Bae — whose real name is Nusret Gökçe — went viral for his signature salt sprinkling move.

He dazzled everyone when he simply rotated his wrist to shower salt from his fingertips in a showy way to season food.

Already the chef has blown people away with his restaurants in glamorous locations all over the world including New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

Footballers are known to enjoy dinner at his restaurant in Dubai.

Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell have been among the famous faces who have eaten at his restaurants.

The Evening Standard’s Jimi Famurewa has reviewed Salt Bae’s London restaurant.

Read More

Jimi Famurewa reviews Salt Bae’s steakhouse: This vibeless business lounge is categorically a bad restaurant

Salt Bae: The story of his new London restaurant, £630 steak and a trail of lawsuits

Gemma Collins donates bags of bras after spending £1,450 at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant

Forget Salt Bae: From Gordon Ramsay’s burger to £12k rum, five wallet-busting dishes and drinks in London