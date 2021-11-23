Salt Bae shows off his distinctive dishwashing skills in bizarre video

Salt Bae has showed off his distinctive dishwashing skills in an Instagram video to his millions of followers.

The famous chef, Nusret Gökçe, was seen washing the plates in minute detail in front of his front out house staff, who were so bowled over by his performance they gave him a round of applause.

In the one-minute video, shared on Sunday, the restaurateur could be seen cleaning plates, pots and pans while a group of staff look attentively over his shoulder.

Set to the sound of Unchain My Heart by Joe Crocker, Salt Bae told his staff: “Focus, clean, all the time.”

At the end of the clip, the internet sensation throws his apron over the hot plate and into the crowd of his staff, who then give him a round of applause.

Some of his 40 million followers were equally impressed by Salt Bae’s dishwashing skills.

Responding to the video, one said: “How I think dishes should be cleaned.”

Another added: “When the owner mingles with every employee of any designation and shows how smallest of the work is done, the company will rule the business.”

Meanwhile, another fan said that they “wanna work for this guy”.

A fourth wrote: “It’s all in the detail.”

He made headlines earlier this year when one customer at his Knightbridge Nusr-Et restaurant received a bill for £37,000 - where steaks can set you back up to £1,450.

