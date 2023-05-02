Salt Bae accused of selling leftover wine and harassing employees

Salt Bae has been accused of reselling the dregs of wine left by customers. (Getty Images)

Salt Bae has been accused of reselling customers’ leftover wine and stealing tips from his staff in damning new claims.

The social media seasoning sensation, real name Nusret Gökçe, has had former employees lining up to slate how he runs his multi-million-pound venture — labelling him a workplace bully who does what he wants.

He has been accused of making female staff members wear skirts and high heels, stealing tips from his hardworking members of staff, and even reselling the dregs of wine left by customers.

The allegations were made as part of a report for Insider, which detailed a total of seven lawsuits currently pending against Salt Bae, who boasts 51.7 million Instagram followers.

One former bartender at Nusr-Et London is quoted in the piece as saying: “[It looks like] gold from the outside, but s*it from inside”, while another added: “If he [Gökçe] doesn’t like anyone, you’re done, no notice period, nothing…They tell you to leave straight away.”

This is not the first time Salt Bae has had former employees shout about a toxic workplace. In 2021, The Sun reported how Gökçe had to pay $230,000 (around £185,500) to ex-waiters who had been fired after claiming that he had nicked their tips.

Other allegations include Gökçe’s reselling wine by the glass if any was left from bottles sold, treating employees better if they were from his native Turkey, and firing employees on the spot with no notice or warnings.

It is also claimed that, if retailers brought in free wine samples to the restaurants for them to try before stocking, these too would then be sold to diners for a profit.

The cost-cutting measures have all formed part of legal claims, which total seven lawsuits to be answered. Previously, it was reported how, within just three months of opening, Gökçe’s long-awaited London restaurant raked in £7 million.

The social media star has raked in millions after the opening of restaurants in places such as London, New York, and Miami and has made himself a star with his social media presence, but not all customers have been happy with the service.

Story continues

The bad reviews have not stopped him making a name for himself, though. He even ”gatecrashed” the pitch during the World Cup 2022 finals and met with England stars such as Jack Grealish while out in Qatar.

Gökçe is yet to respond to the allegations but in the past his attorney, Christy Reuter, apparently dismissed reports of new lawsuits, saying: “The allegations are really nothing more than a rehash of old lawsuits where the claims were disputed and have long since been settled.”

The Evening Standard has contacted Gökçe for comment.