Salona Global Announces LOI to Acquire $26M Annual Revenue Medical Device Company, Executes Binding Agreement to Acquire DaMar Plastics with $6.38M in Annual Revenue

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation
·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global,” “SGMD,” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) has executed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated August 11, 2022 to acquire rehabilitation and sports medicine device assets (“Acquisition Target”) that have unaudited annual revenues of $26 million with gross margins in excess of 30%. Additionally, the Company executed a definitive agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire DaMar Plastics Manufacturing, Inc. (“DaMar Plastics”), a $6.38 million in annual revenue plastics business with 47% gross profits.

If both acquisitions are closed as management plans, SGMD revenues are set to increase more than 60% from the existing reported $47,900,000 annualized run rate revenue in May 2022 and gross margins would remain between 30-36%. Between the cash on the balance sheet and debt financing in place from an existing US lender, SGMD has sufficient funds to close both acquisitions without any equity financing.

Details on the LOI

While the Company maintains a pipeline of attractive acquisition targets in various stages of maturity, management has set this new $26 million annual revenue Acquisition Target as the top priority to finalize and close. The Acquisition Target, structured as an asset purchase, or carve out, from a much larger global business looking to quickly divest small non-core assets, is focused on selling orthopedic and sports medicine devices and technology to both US and international customers. Management has a plan to improve the performance of the Acquisition Target and boost profits under the Salona Global umbrella of companies. Under the LOI, Salona Global would acquire the assets, including net positive working capital and no long term debt, in an all-cash transaction for approximately US$8 million structured as a payment of US$6 million upon closing and US$2 million on the one-year anniversary. SGMD plans to use its cash on the balance sheet for the initial payment and enterprise cash flow from operations for the final payment assuming no debt at the parent level.

Details on DaMar Plastics

With over 50 years in business, DaMar Plastics currently serves the medical and consumer industries with precision plastics molding technology. The acquisition builds upon the Company’s strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company and would add precision plastics technology capabilities to the Company. The Purchase Agreement announced today confirms the terms of a non-binding agreement LOI with DaMar Plastics that was initially announced June 7, 2022. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement dated August 12, 2022, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Salona Global (the “Salona Global Buyer”) would acquire DaMar Plastics, including net positive working capital and no long term debt, in consideration for US$3 million in cash and 1,576,609 common shares of the Salona Global Buyer and 1.75 times EBITDA in deferred payments (payable in cash (up to US$5.5 million) or common shares (up to 5,000,000) of the Salona Global Buyer) pursuant to an earn-out provision based on performance of DaMar Plastics during the 12 month period ending February 28, 2024. The Company has secured sufficient debt financing commitments to close the acquisition. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions as set forth in the transaction documents and does not assume any debt to Salona Global at the parent level.

Pursuant to a Contribution and Exchange ‎Agreement to be executed on closing, the sellers will be entitled ‎to exchange common shares of the Salona Global Buyer for Class “A” non-voting ‎common ‎shares of SGMD on a one-for-one basis‎‎.

“These deals together, if closed, would increase our revenues by over 60% to over $80 million a year while maintaining gross margins above 30%,” said Salona Global CEO Luke Faulstick. “We look forward to welcoming the DaMar team into the Salona Global family. Plastics are an integral part of Salona Global’s current business. Through vertical integration, we expect this acquisition will continue to improve our gross margins while further expanding our customer base, revenue streams, and bottom line.”

“We’re intent on closing both of these deals as quickly as we can, and we are fortunate to have managed our balance sheet such that we don’t have a need for equity financing to close them,” said Salona Global Executive Chairman Les Cross. “We continue to work to drive our five engines of revenue and profit growth bringing more momentum to our fast-growing company: Acquisitions, internal sales force recruitment, product development, in-licensing product IP, and sales distribution agreements.”

For the updates from Salona Global delivered directly to your inbox, signup at http://tinyurl.com/salonaglobalnewsletter

For more information please contact:‎

Melissa Polesky-Meyrowitz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826
Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

Additional Information

There can be no assurance that any acquisition (including the acquisitions contemplated herein and the targets Salona ‎Global is currently negotiating within its pipeline) will ‎be completed or the timing of any ‎acquisitions. Completion of any transaction will be subject to, amongst other things, ‎negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, applicable ‎director, shareholder ‎and ‎regulatory approvals.‎

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding the acquisitions disclosed herein (the Acquisition Target and DaMar Plastics), ‎is unaudited and ‎derived as a result of the Company’s due diligence, including a review of bank statements and ‎tax returns.‎

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in ‎Canadian ‎dollars.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable ‎Canadian securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking ‎terminology such as “expects” “believes”, “estimates”, "may", "would", "could", ‎‎"should", ‎‎"potential", ‎‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", and "anticipate", and similar expressions as they ‎relate ‎‎‎‎to the Company, including: the Company closing the acquisitions disclosed herein; the performance of the acquisition targets post-closing; the Company’s plans to finance the acquisitions; the Company expecting the acquisition of DaMar to improve the Company’s gross margins while further expanding the Company’s customer base, revenue streams, and bottom line; and the Company’s expectations for the financial implications of the ‎acquisitions‎. All ‎statements ‎other than ‎statements of ‎historical fact may be ‎forward-‎looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information available to the Company, and ‎are subject to certain risks, ‎uncertainties and assumptions, including: acquisition targets ‎achieving results at least as good as their historical performances; the financial information ‎‎regarding targets being verified when included in the Company’s consolidated financial ‎statements prepared ‎in accordance with GAAP‎; the Company receiving all necessary approvals ‎for the acquisitions; the Company being satisfied with its due diligence of the acquisition targets; and all ‎conditions to closing an acquisition being satisfied or waived. Salona Global cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are ‎qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎reflected by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ‎‎general business ‎and ‎‎economic ‎conditions in the regions in ‎which Salona Global operates; Salona Global not ‎receiving the necessary approvals to close an acquisition; the ability of Salona Global to ‎execute on key ‎‎priorities, ‎including the successful completion of acquisitions, business ‎retention, ‎and ‎‎strategic plans and to ‎‎attract, develop ‎and retain key executives; difficulty integrating ‎newly acquired businesses; ‎‎the ability to ‎‎‎implement business ‎strategies and pursue business ‎opportunities; ‎‎disruptions in or ‎‎attacks (including ‎cyber-attacks) on Salona Global’s ‎information ‎technology, internet, network ‎‎access or other ‎‎voice or data ‎communications systems ‎or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other ‎‎‎criminal ‎‎behavior to which ‎Salona ‎Global is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to ‎‎Salona Global ‎or its ‎affiliates; the ‎impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and ‎regulations; ‎granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the ‎overall difficult ‎‎‎‎‎‎litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in ‎foreign currency rates; ‎increased ‎‎‎‎funding ‎costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity ‎and competition for funding; the ‎availability of funds ‎‎‎‎and resources to pursue operations; ‎critical ‎accounting estimates and changes to accounting ‎standards, policies, ‎‎‎‎and methods used ‎by Salona Global; the occurrence of natural and unnatural ‎‎catastrophic ‎events ‎and claims ‎‎‎‎‎resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various ‎recommendations, ‎‎orders ‎and ‎‎‎measures ‎of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try to limit the pandemic, including travel ‎‎restrictions, border ‎closures, ‎‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎self-isolations, ‎shelters-in-place and ‎social distancing, ‎disruptions ‎‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, and a ‎‎deterioration of ‎general ‎‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including ‎a ‎possible national or global recession‎; as well as those ‎risk factors ‎discussed or ‎‎‎referred to in ‎Salona Global’s disclosure ‎documents filed with United States Securities and ‎Exchange ‎‎Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and with the securities regulatory authorities in ‎certain ‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect Salona ‎Global in an unexpected ‎‎‎manner, ‎or ‎should ‎assumptions ‎underlying the forward-looking ‎information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎‎events ‎may ‎differ ‎materially ‎from the results or ‎events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎‎expressly ‎qualified ‎in its ‎entirety by ‎‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, Salona Global does not assume ‎‎‎responsibility for the ‎‎‎accuracy or ‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎‎information ‎included in this press release ‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company ‎undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to publicly ‎update or ‎revise ‎any ‎forward-looking information, other ‎than as required by applicable ‎‎‎law.‎

The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under ‎the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the ‎United States or to, or for the account ‎or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an ‎applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. ‎This press release does not ‎constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. ‎Any ‎public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus ‎containing detailed ‎information about the Company and management, as well as financial ‎statements.‎


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten