Salon Services Market to Hit USD 383.88 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 7.55%

Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies covered in salon services market are Great Clips, Inc. (U.S.), Regis Corporation (U.S.), Dessange International (France), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (U.S.), The Lounge Hair Salon (Thailand), Seva Beauty (U.S.), Drybar (U.S.), Skin Rich (U.K.), The Leading Salons of the World, LLC. (U.S.), Snip-its (U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global salon services market size was valued at USD 215.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 230.64 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 383.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. Salon services refers to the activities such as shaping, polishing, cutting the nails, eyebrow threading, skin treatment, and hair cutting. Hairdressing parlors have been utilizing sustainable and scented hair shampoos & massaging oils to enhance the consumer experience. Broad portfolio of services by the market players is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Salon Services Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/salon-service-market-104608

List of Key Players Profiled in the Salon Services Market Report:

Great Clips, Inc. (U.S.)

Regis Corporation (U.S.)

Dessange International (France)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (U.S.)

The Lounge Hair Salon (Thailand)

Seva Beauty (U.S.)

Drybar (U.S.)

Skin Rich (U.K.)

The Leading Salons of the World, LLC. (U.S.)

Snip-its (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.55% 2030 Value Projection USD 383.88 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 215.65 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 195 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Service Type

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Salon Services Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Barber Shops & Beauty Parlors to Favor Market Expansion Increasing Popularity of Online Appointment Booking Platforms to Strengthen Salon Services Businesses

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/salon-service-market-104608

Story continues

Segments

Hair Care to Lead Owing to Demand for Natural and Organic Hair Care Products

On the basis of service type, the market is divided into hair care, nail care, and skin care. Hair care segment dominates due to demand for natural and organic hair care products and growth in the levels of consumer spending on hair cutting & dressing services. The skin care segment is also estimated to have a good growth due to consumer inclination toward specialized skincare salon treatments.

Women Segment Led Due to Rising Prevalence of Feminine Products and Services Offered

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into women and men. Women segment dominates due to rising prevalence of feminine products and services offered across salons. Men segment is also set to grow owing to the growing popularity of beard shaping, eyebrow threading, and body waxing services.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Maintenance of an Infection-free and Sanitized Environment to Build Greater Customer Confidence Post-pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of barber shops and hairdressing, which impacted revenues in 2020 and 2021. Governments refrained the individuals from visiting salons by following social distancing norms. From a service standpoint, lack of availability of the staff personnel across salons challenged the industry participants amid the peak COVID-19 crisis. Numerous players operating in the beauty salon services industry have been maintaining the environment sanitized and infection-free to build greater customer confidence.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/salon-service-market-104608

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Count of Barber Shops and Beauty Salons to Progress Market Growth

Increasing count of barber shops and beauty salons is anticipated to drive the salon services market growth. The number of barber shops, beauty parlors, and manicurist clinics has been increasing and expansion of hospitality establishments offering premium-quality services will favor industry expansion. Establishment of new salons is increasing the consumer demand for services worldwide due to increasing preferences toward eco-friendly cosmetics and sustainably made and vegan cosmetic items. Increasing popularity for online appointments on various platforms is also strengthening the market growth.

However, intense competition from unorganized players to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights

Owing to Increasing Levels of Consumer Spending, Europe Led the Market Share

Europe held the largest salon services market share due to increasing consumer spending on beauty products and services. The Global Wellness Institute Organization (GWI) stated that the expenditure by Europeans on personal care products & services in 2020 was USD 273.6 billion.

North America to have the second-largest share in the market for salon services due to rising popularity of facial, massage & nail treatment-related services in the U.S. At a macro level, focus toward using premium-based and vegan cosmetic items in the U.S. and Canada will further create attractive business opportunities.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising number of hair and nail salons and beauty parlors in India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Schwarzkopf Professional Launched Personalized Hair-Care Recommendations, SalonLab

Global beauty parlors and barber shops have been putting their efforts in expanding their geographical footprint to increase their service revenues. In addition, numerous industry participants employ management software to offer an enhanced salon experience to their clients. In October 2022, Schwarzkopf Professional launched personalized hair-care recommendations based on the hair types of customers. This recommendation is done by using company’s in-salon hair consultation device called SalonLab.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/salon-service-market-104608

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Salon Services Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Hair Care Nail Care Skin Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Women Men Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/salon-service-market-104608

Key Industry Development

November 2022- Reliance Retail announced its plans to enter the salon business by acquiring Natural Salon & Spa, which has over 650 salons in India. It will help Reliance brand in competing with major players of the market.

Read Related Insights:

Hair Care Market to Hit USD 112.97 Billion by 2028 | With a CAGR 5.6%

Hair Styling Tools Market Assessment (2020-2027) | 3.7% CAGR to Generate a Revenue of USD 39.63 Billion by 2027

Hair Removal Products Market to Hit USD 4.94 Billion by 2027 | Industry to Generate 4.3% CAGR during (2020-2027)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



