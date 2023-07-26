Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef hospitalizes 6 people across 4 states

The CDC has linked a recent salmonella outbreak to ground beef.

A salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef resulted in at least six hospitalizations across four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In an investigation notice published on Tuesday, the agency reported illness in 16 people across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, six of whom had to be hospitalized. There have been no deaths associated with the outbreak thus far, but the CDC warned that the true number of sick is likely much higher than those currently known and the impact radius may be larger than the four states identified as of July 24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While investigators are still working to narrow down the primary source of the outbreak, ground beef was the only common food reported by those who became sick, specifically 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

A timeline provided by the CDC notes that illnesses associated with this rash of salmonella occurred between the dates of April 27 to June 16, 2023.

No recalls have been issued yet as the CDC continues to investigate.

Further investigation details specified that more recent incidents of illness may not yet be known, as it typically takes three to four weeks to determine if an individual has become sick as part of an outbreak. It is also common for people who contract salmonella to recover on their own without seeing a doctor, meaning some of those who were impacted were likely never tested and therefore never reported.

How to handle invasive worms: If you see an invasive hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half. Here's how to kill them.

Safety precautions and symptoms of salmonella

While a recall has not been put in place at this time, the CDC does suggest taking extra care when preparing and consuming ground beef, which is a known source of salmonella.

One of the easiest ways to combat potential contraction is cooking beef products to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills the illness-causing germs in the process.

Additional safety precautions include:

Washing any surfaces, including your hands, that come in contact with raw ground beef.

Keeping raw meat packaged and stored separately from fresh produce and other groceries.

Using a food thermometer to ensure meat is cooked to a safe temperature.

Properly chilling and thawing meat before consumption.

Future pandemic? The next pandemic could spring from the US meat supply, new report finds

The CDC also advises those concerned with potential salmonella contamination to be on the lookout for the following symptoms:

Blood diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving.

Diarrhea and a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, including: dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salmonella from ground beef sold at ShopRite hospitalizes six people