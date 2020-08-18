Salmond investigation was right thing to do, MSPs told

Investigating harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond was the “right thing to do”, Scotland’s most senior civil servant has said.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans apologised “unreservedly” for a “procedural failure” in the inquiry and insisted lessons have been learned from the process.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh last year ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints against the former first minister was “unlawful”.

Leslie Evans gives evidence to the committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As a Holyrood committee began its own investigation into what happened, Ms Evans said: “When complaints were raised it would have been unconscionable, and a failure in our duty of care, not to investigate those complaints.”

“It was accepted at judicial review that one part of our procedure should have been applied differently.

“I apologise unreservedly to all concerned for this procedural failure.”

She added: “We have already learned early lessons from this experience as part of work being led by our people directorate.

“And we also await the findings of the review which I commissioned, externally led by Laura Dunlop QC, now under way.

“But it remains the case that the investigation of those complaints was the right thing to do.”

Ms Evans claimed the Scottish Government “is and remains ahead of many other institutions in designing and implementing a procedure to address harassment and particularly to address historical allegations of sexual misconduct”.

Her comments come after the FDA union, which represents civil servants, raised concerns about “bullying behaviour” within the Scottish Government and also about the “the culture within the former first minister’s office”

Giving her evidence to MSPs on the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints, Ms Evans said: “I am clear that the Scottish Government acted in good faith.

“The transparency of our written procedure means that it is open to challenge and scrutiny. I accept that scrutiny – we shall apply the learning.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell are both expected to give evidence to the committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Permanent Secretary is the first witness to give evidence to the committee – with Mr Salmond and his successor, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, to have their say at a later date.

Key members of staff for both the current and former first minister will also be called, as well as Ms Sturgeon’s husband, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Story continues